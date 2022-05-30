English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Currently, subsidized diesel fuel is only sold at Rp5,100 per liter. (Photo: medcom.id)
Currently, subsidized diesel fuel is only sold at Rp5,100 per liter. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Regulate Purchases of Subsidized Fuels

English fuel pertalite energy
Antara • 30 May 2022 14:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is currently formulating a regulation regarding the purchases of subsidized fuels -- Pertalite gasoline and diesel fuel -- so that the distribution can be more on target.
 
Secretary General of the National Energy Board (DEN) Djoko Siswanto stated that the regulation would be related to two aspects: the increase in world oil prices and the shift of consumers from non-subsidized to subsidized fuel due to price disparities.
 
"In the Presidential Decree, not only Pertalite type fuel will be refined, as one more crucial aspect is diesel fuel because it is still subsidized. Although it is subsidized per liter, the price is still very low when compared to non-subsidized diesel," he stated during the CNBC Energy Corner broadcast on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Currently, subsidized diesel fuel is only sold at Rp5,100 per liter, while the price of non-subsidized diesel fuel stands at almost Rp13,000 per liter.
 
Siswanto noted that the war between Ukraine and Russia had made the world oil prices to skyrocket, especially of gasoline, so the domestic price of the Pertamax gasoline variant rose to Rp12,500 per liter.
 
Meanwhile, price of the Pertalite gasoline variant remains the same. Thus, consumers are shifting from buying Pertamax to Pertalite.
 
That situation has added greater financial burden on state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina, as the company has to import around 50 percent of gasoline at a high price, while the selling price of Pertalite does not increase.
 
"These two aspects will be further regulated by the new presidential regulation," the secretary-general noted.
 
He further affirmed that diesel fuel is the first priority that the government will regulate as this type of fuel is used not only by motor vehicles but also by the mining and plantation industries and even large ships. As for Pertalite gasoline, there was only a shift in consumers, which made the distribution volume increase.
 
Member of Commission VII of the House of Representatives (DPR) Mulyanto affirmed that the parliament had discussed the regulation of subsidized fuel purchases with Pertamina and the Oil and Gas Downstream Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas).
 
The government is currently formulating the number of consumers, who are eligible to buy subsidized fuels. Currently, in general, those eligible are micro and small enterprises, small farmers with land of fewer than two hectares, and for public transportation.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

English
indonesian government
Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka
Olahraga

Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta
Nasional

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal
Internasional

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global
Ekonomi

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur
Hiburan

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta
Otomotif

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda
Pendidikan

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual
Teknologi

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!