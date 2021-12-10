Indonesia Kickstarts Finance Track of G20 Presidency

Jakarta: Indonesia officially kickstarted the finance track of its G20 Presidency on Thursday, hosting the 1st Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting, held over two days from December 9-10.
According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the main agenda of Indonesia's G20 Presidency will focus on three areas, namely health aspect, digital transformation and energy transition.
In addition to establishing equitable vaccination programs, Indonesia's G20 Presidency is expected to successfully accelerate digitalization and steer global policy coordination, particularly in terms of green financing.
"Indonesia's G20 Presidency represents a great opportunity for Indonesia to show its resolve to lead global forums and address various international challenges and issues. Indonesia is determined to overcome global challenges yet to emerge, seek the best solutions and ensure all countries recover together, while promoting policy reform to support stronger, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-pandemic economic growth. Indonesia's G20 Presidency carries the overarching theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a press release on Thursday.
Echoing those sentiments, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo took the opportunity to emphasise that this first meeting will play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of G20 leadership during the global economic recovery in the near and longer term.
In the high level seminar held in conjunction to the FCBD meeting, the troika of finance ministers, minister Daniele Franco from Italy, minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and minister Nirmala Sitharaman from India, discussed the priority agenda in the face of economic challenges.