English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's G20 Presidency will focus on health aspect, digital transformation and energy transition. (Photo:bi.go.id)
Indonesia's G20 Presidency will focus on health aspect, digital transformation and energy transition. (Photo:bi.go.id)

Indonesia Kickstarts Finance Track of G20 Presidency

English g20 presidency finance G20
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 10:43
Jakarta: Indonesia officially kickstarted the finance track of its G20 Presidency on Thursday, hosting the 1st Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting, held over two days from December 9-10.
 
According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the main agenda of Indonesia's G20 Presidency will focus on three areas, namely health aspect, digital transformation and energy transition.  
 
In addition to establishing equitable vaccination programs, Indonesia's G20 Presidency is expected to successfully accelerate digitalization and steer global policy coordination, particularly in terms of green financing.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia's G20 Presidency represents a great opportunity for Indonesia to show its resolve to lead global forums and address various international challenges and issues.  Indonesia is determined to overcome global challenges yet to emerge, seek the best solutions and ensure all countries recover together, while promoting policy reform to support stronger, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-pandemic economic growth.  Indonesia's G20 Presidency carries the overarching theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger,"  Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Echoing those sentiments, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo took the opportunity to emphasise that this first meeting will play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of G20 leadership during the global economic recovery in the near and longer term.  
 
In the high level seminar held in conjunction to the FCBD meeting,  the troika of finance ministers, minister Daniele Franco from Italy, minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and minister Nirmala Sitharaman from India, discussed the priority agenda in the face of economic challenges.  

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNICEF to Launch NFT Collection to Mark 75th Anniversary

UNICEF to Launch NFT Collection to Mark 75th Anniversary

English
united nations
Inequalities Block Progress towards Ending AIDS, Malaria: Report

Inequalities Block Progress towards Ending AIDS, Malaria: Report

English
health
President Jokowi Calls for New Extraordinary Method to Eradicate Corruption

President Jokowi Calls for New Extraordinary Method to Eradicate Corruption

English
corruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pesantren di Cibiru Tempat 12 Santri Diperkosa Tak Berizin
Pendidikan

Pesantren di Cibiru Tempat 12 Santri Diperkosa Tak Berizin

Pemerintah Melarang Pawai dan Arak-arakan Tahun Baru 2022
Nasional

Pemerintah Melarang Pawai dan Arak-arakan Tahun Baru 2022

5 Fakta <i>Finance Track</i> G20 di Nusa Dua Bali
Ekonomi

5 Fakta Finance Track G20 di Nusa Dua Bali

Daftar 16 Tim yang Lolos ke Fase Gugur Liga Europa
Olahraga

Daftar 16 Tim yang Lolos ke Fase Gugur Liga Europa

PLN Buka Peluang Kerja Sama SPKLU Di Medan
Otomotif

PLN Buka Peluang Kerja Sama SPKLU Di Medan

49 Imigran Gelap Tewas dalam Kecelakaan Truk di Meksiko
Internasional

49 Imigran Gelap Tewas dalam Kecelakaan Truk di Meksiko

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember
Hiburan

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!