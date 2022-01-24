English  
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:Kementan)
Distribution of Agricultural KUR Recorded Highest in 2021: Minister

English kur agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo
Antara • 24 January 2022 18:08
Jakarta: The Ministry of Agriculture's distribution of smallholder business credits (KUR) and expenditure in 2021 were the highest to have been recorded in the last five years, according to Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
 
Limpo noted that in 2021, the Agriculture Ministry's expenditure realization had reached Rp15.87 trillion, or 97.28 percent of the Rp16.31-trillion state budget cap. It was higher as compared to 2020's realization at 95.21 percent, the minister noted during a meeting with the House of Representatives (DPR RI) at the Senayan Parliament Building here on Monday.
 
Limpo remarked that the state budget was utilized for the ministry's key activities, such as food supply or procurement and other supporting programs that are based on the target.

For instance, development of rice lands had reached 103.26 percent of the target, with a planting area of 1.9 million hectares, he pointed out. Meanwhile, land development for corn had reached 106.29 percent, or 1.4 million hectares, and land development for onion cultivation had reached 100 percent, or 3,241 hectares.
 
Moreover, agricultural developments pertaining to chili, coffee, and rubber had met the 100-percent target.
 
State budget funding for the Agriculture Ministry was also utilized for the construction of retention basins, agricultural product stores, cocoa development areas, irrigation, farm tracks, seedling cultivation, forage, and for optimization of commodities' reproduction, pipes, and pumps.
 
Limpo pointed out that the financing of KUR in the agricultural sector had reached 122.31 percent of the target, or worth Rp85.61 trillion.
 
"Mr. President had allocated Rp70 trillion for the KUR distribution through the Agriculture Ministry though realization as of December 2021 had exceeded Rp85.61 trillion," he noted.
 
For the achievement of smallholder business credit that exceeded the target, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto bestowed an award on the agriculture minister as the largest driver of KUR in 2021.

 
