Govt Provides Transportation Subsidies to Stabilize Food Prices in Indonesia

"Earlier, we checked directly for food prices, one of which was at Natar Market in South Lampung District, and the prices were quite stable," Hasan noted in South Lampung, Wednesday.
To maintain price stability until the end of the year and beyond, the government will provide subsidies for transportation costs.
"Basically, this price must be stable. If goods are available, the price must also be maintained," he stated.
He explained that this was done to maintain food distribution.
"If the price rises even though we have tried various efforts, the government will help with transportation costs, so that distribution runs smoothly, prices remain stable, and consumption is not disrupted," he stated.
According to the minister, the prices of several food commodities are currently quite stable. The price of chili, earlier costing Rp40 thousand per kilogram, fell to Rp32 thousand, while cost for onions fell, from Rp40,000 to Rp30,000 per kilogram.
Furthermore, the price of oil remains stable at Rp14 thousand per liter, while rice costs Rp9,400 per kilogram.
"We are trying to make all food ingredients in the market stable and not disrupt consumption at the end of the year," he stated.
Chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Moeldoko earlier reminded everyone to not toy with the prices and stocks of food commodities ahead of the 2023 Christmas and New Year celebrations during which the consumption rate was high.
In a written statement here on Tuesday, Moeldoko expected the Food Task Force to work hard in monitoring the stocks and prices of food commodities in the market in order to avoid scarcity or increase in prices.
"For entrepreneurs, I also urge them not to take advantage of the momentum of the Christmas and New Year to increase prices as they please," the KSP chief stated during his visit to the Tos 3000 Market in Batam, Riau Islands, on Tuesday.
Moeldoko stressed that the government would take measures in the event of indications or possibility of price manipulation and food stocks in the market.
"Do not try to toy with prices and stocks. The government will (handle it by itself)," he remarked.
The KSP chief admitted to having visited the market in Batam to ensure that the food commodity prices were stable and affordable to the public.
From his observations, Moeldoko found that food commodity prices were still reasonable and in accordance with the highest retail price set by the government, such as the price of rice at Rp10 thousand per kilogram, and chili, at 60 thousand per kilogram.
"I see the price of chili, which affects inflation, is rather good for farmers and buyers," he remarked.
Moeldoko also advised farmers to make the most of the current weather conditions in order to boost agricultural production, so that food stocks would remain available and sufficient once it hits the dry season.