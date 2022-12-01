Previously, the country's annual inflation rate reached 5.71 percent in October 2022.
"Decreasing prices of volatile goods are affecting our annual inflation," BPS' Deputy for Distribution and Service Statistics Setianto said here on Thursday.
The highest inflation saw in Tanjung Selor at 9.20 percent with a CPI of 113.02, while the lowest saw in Ternate at 3.26 percent with a CPI of 110.96.
Inflation occurred as the prices went up, as indicated by the increase in most of the expenditure groups indices, namely: Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 5.87 percent; Clothing and Footwear Group of 1.53 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 3.24 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 4.96 percent; Health Group of 2.90 percent; Transport Group of 15.45 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 2.90 percent; Education Group of 2.76 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 4.59 percent; and Personal Care and Other Services Group of 5.48 percent.
On the other hand, Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group recorded deflation of 0.40 percent.
The month-to-month (m-to-m) inflation rate in November 2022 was 0.09 percent, and the year-to-date (y-to-d) inflation in November 2022 was 4.82 percent.
For the Core Component, the y-on-y inflation rate in November 2022 was 3.30 percent, the m-to-m inflation rate was 0.15 percent, and the y-to-d inflation rate was 3.13 percent.