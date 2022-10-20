Govt to Stop Exports of Tin Ore: Jokowi

According to President Jokowi, the country would only export finished products or at least products that have been processed domestically.
This statement was conveyed by President Jokowi after reviewing the construction of a processing plant owned by PT Timah in Bangka Belitung on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
"Today I saw a new smelter owned by PT Timah. This shows our seriousness in strengthening the downstream industry. We have stopped exports of nickel. Next, tin," said the Head of State after the visit.
However, he has not yet determined when the policy would be implemented. Currently, the government is still doing calculations so that the policy does not bring harm to any party.
"Now it's still being calculated. Later when it's ready, I'll announce it. Next year or this year," explained the former Solo Mayor.
"Everything must go to the downstream mining industry because the added value is there. This will also open up as many job opportunities as possible," said President Jokowi.
