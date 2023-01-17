47 Countries Have Become IMF Patients: President Jokowi

"Economic shocks due to the pandemic and war have caused 47 countries to become IMF patients," the president noted at the National Coordination Meeting of Regional Heads and Regional Leadership Coordination Forum here on Tuesday.
"We remember that in 1997-1998, Indonesia was once a patient of the IMF (when) the economy and politics collapsed," he remarked.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Now, there are 47 countries and others are still lining up to get IMF assistance," Jokowi stated.
The president said Indonesia's economy was in a good condition at present, even very good, with a projected economic growth of 5.2-5.3 percent for 2022 as a whole, as compared to the same period in the previous year.
However, President Jokowi reminded all parties to be careful. He considered that 2023 will still be a year replete with challenges for the Indonesian and global economy.
"We have to be careful. We all have to work hard. Detect information about the actual situation, so that we do not make the slightest mistake in making a policy," he emphasized.
The president urged the ranks of ministries and non-ministerial institutions as well as local governments to have the same understanding in dealing with the economic situation.
According to the president, every policy made must be based on data and facts on the ground.
Based on a report by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, one-third of the world's economy in 2023 will experience a recession, the president remarked.
"In countries that are not hit by a recession, hundreds of millions of people even feel like they are in a recession, so, be careful," he stated.
From the IMF report, Jokowi said that one-third of the world's economy, or around 70 countries, had been forecast to experience a recession.
"The global situation is still unstable, and now, inflation is still a (matter of) concern for all countries. This worries all countries," he stated.
"We are grateful that our inflation is at 5.5 percent. We should be grateful for all of this hard work," President Jokowi stated.