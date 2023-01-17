English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

47 Countries Have Become IMF Patients: President Jokowi

Antara • 17 January 2023 16:32
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that as many as 47 countries have received assistance or become International Monetary Fund (IMF) patients, while several other nations are still awaiting assistance.
 
"Economic shocks due to the pandemic and war have caused 47 countries to become IMF patients," the president noted at the National Coordination Meeting of Regional Heads and Regional Leadership Coordination Forum here on Tuesday.
 
"We remember that in 1997-1998, Indonesia was once a patient of the IMF (when) the economy and politics collapsed," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Now, there are 47 countries and others are still lining up to get IMF assistance," Jokowi stated.
 
The president said Indonesia's economy was in a good condition at present, even very good, with a projected economic growth of 5.2-5.3 percent for 2022 as a whole, as compared to the same period in the previous year.
 
However, President Jokowi reminded all parties to be careful. He considered that 2023 will still be a year replete with challenges for the Indonesian and global economy.
 
"We have to be careful. We all have to work hard. Detect information about the actual situation, so that we do not make the slightest mistake in making a policy," he emphasized.
 
The president urged the ranks of ministries and non-ministerial institutions as well as local governments to have the same understanding in dealing with the economic situation.
 
According to the president, every policy made must be based on data and facts on the ground.
 
Based on a report by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, one-third of the world's economy in 2023 will experience a recession, the president remarked.
 
"In countries that are not hit by a recession, hundreds of millions of people even feel like they are in a recession, so, be careful," he stated.
 
From the IMF report, Jokowi said that one-third of the world's economy, or around 70 countries, had been forecast to experience a recession.
 
"The global situation is still unstable, and now, inflation is still a (matter of) concern for all countries. This worries all countries," he stated.
 
"We are grateful that our inflation is at 5.5 percent. We should be grateful for all of this hard work," President Jokowi stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

Domestic Workers' Protection Bill Expected to Be Passed This Year: Jokowi

President Jokowi Calls on Regions to Diversify Regional Branding

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

English
investment
UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

English
united nations
President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!
Nasional

Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16
Internasional

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16

Kuat <i>Gak Sih</i> Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..
Ekonomi

Kuat Gak Sih Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang
Otomotif

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer
Hiburan

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!