Cash-Labor Intensive Program to Absorb 2.88 Million Workers across Indonesia: Ministry

PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono remarked the PKT program was implemented through infrastructure development that involved local communities, especially small-scale infrastructure or simple jobs that did not require technology.
"Apart from accelerating economic recovery and increasing the people's purchasing power, the PKT also aims to distribute funds to villages or remote areas," he noted in a statement here on Tuesday.
The work in the PKT program mainly encompasses the development of people's infrastructure that supports the productivity of rural communities, such as increasing small-scale irrigation, repairing environmental roads, subsidized housing, handling slum areas, as well as improving the quality of drinking water and sanitation.
The PKT program in 2020-2021 was recorded to have absorbed 2,103,069 workers, with a budget of Rp34.35 trillion.
In detail, the PKT in the water resources sector has absorbed 612,673 workers, with a budget of Rp9.70 trillion; the road and bridge sector, 333,888 workers, with Rp8.89-trillion budget; the housing sector, 586,731 workers, with a budget of Rp8.07 trillion; and housing, 569,777 workers, with Rp7.67-trillion budget.
Meanwhile, in 2022, the government has targeted the absorption of 785,256 workers, with a budget of Rp14.84 trillion, to deal with the impact of global uncertainty that has the potential to cause inflation.
In detail, the government allocated Rp4.21 trillion in water resources, with a target of absorbing 273,946 workers; Rp4.40 trillion for roads and bridges, with a target of 57,544 workers; Rp2.21 trillion for settlements, with 67,886 workers; and Rp4.01 trillion for housing, with a target of absorbing 385,880 workers.
Until September 2022, realization of the cash labor-intensive program has reached 63.54 percent, or Rp9.43 trillion, with a total of 557,907 workers having been absorbed through the program.