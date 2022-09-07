English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tunisia's economy is expected in 2022 to remain well below the pre-pandemic period. (
Tunisia's economy is expected in 2022 to remain well below the pre-pandemic period. (

Tunisia's Economy Remains Well Below Pre-Pandemic Period: World Bank

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 10:53
Tunis: The slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic and a delay in carrying out key reforms is likely to further strain Tunisia’s public finances and deepen budget and trade deficits, according to the World Bank’s latest Tunisia Economic Monitor.
 
Issued in French under the title Gérer la crise en temps d’incertitudes (Managing the crisis in times of uncertainty), the report forecasts economic growth of 2.7%  in 2022, largely due to the post-COVID recovery of tourism and trade, plus the solid performance of the mining and light manufacturing sectors. 
 
This growth rate is slightly lower than earlier World Bank forecasts, a reflection of the impact of the war in Ukraine. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As a result, the economy of the North African country is expected in 2022 to remain well below the pre-pandemic period. 
 
"Just as its economy started to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Tunisia faced the double challenge of rising commodity prices and the war in Ukraine, which has put huge pressure on global wheat and energy supplies." said Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"Cognizant of these unprecedented challenges, at the end of June, the World Bank granted a $130 million loan to Tunisia to help mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine on food security. This will allow the government to finance grain purchases while initiating announced reforms," added Arrobbio.
 
The first chapter of the report highlights how the war in Ukraine and rising global commodity and manufacturing prices exacerbated existing vulnerabilities of the Tunisian economy in the first months of 2022. 
 
Inflation rose from 6.7% in January 2022 to 8.1% in June 2022, prompting the Central Bank to raise its policy rate, the first increase since 2020. 
 
The trade deficit widened by 56% in the first semester of 2022, reaching 8.1% of GDP; and the budget deficit – pushed by mounting energy and food subsidies – is forecast to reach 9.1% in 2022, compared to 7.4% in 2021. 
 
The second chapter covers the food subsidy system - one of the key drivers of rising trade and budget deficits. 
 
In the case of wheat, the report shows that while this subsidy system kept prices stable for consumers, it put significant pressure on the state’s finances, penalized farmers and food processors, and generated over-consumption, with significant leakages and waste. T
 
he report stresses that replacing subsidized food prices with compensatory cash transfers to vulnerable households would make the system more efficient, reduce fiscal and import costs, and strengthen food security in the face of future shocks.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Para pendukung Presiden Kais Saied merayakan kemenangan dalam referendum konstitusi baru di Tunis, 26 Juli 2022. (SOFIENE HAMDAOUI / AFP)

Referendum Berakhir, Tunisia Akan Berlakukan Konstitusi Baru

Tunisia Memulai Referendum Konstitusi Baru

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Urges Regional Heads to Tackle Rising Inflation

President Jokowi Urges Regional Heads to Tackle Rising Inflation

English
inflation
Indonesian Foreign Minister visits Solomon Islands to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Indonesian Foreign Minister visits Solomon Islands to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

English
diplomacy
Japan to Provide $7 Million to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

Japan to Provide $7 Million to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Liga Champions Malam Nanti: Liverpool Sambangi Markas Napoli
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Malam Nanti: Liverpool Sambangi Markas Napoli

KPK Jemput Paksa Bupati Mimika Eltinus Omaleng
Nasional

KPK Jemput Paksa Bupati Mimika Eltinus Omaleng

FBI Temukan Dokumen Rahasia Pertahanan Nuklir di Rumah Trump
Internasional

FBI Temukan Dokumen Rahasia Pertahanan Nuklir di Rumah Trump

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit Dibuka 10 September untuk Sarjana dan Pascasarjana
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit Dibuka 10 September untuk Sarjana dan Pascasarjana

BI: Masih Tinggi, Cadangan Devisa Agustus 2022 USD132,2 Miliar
Ekonomi

BI: Masih Tinggi, Cadangan Devisa Agustus 2022 USD132,2 Miliar

Selain Pertamina, Ada juga yang Jualan Bensin Setara Pertalite
Otomotif

Selain Pertamina, Ada juga yang Jualan Bensin Setara Pertalite

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat <i>Standing Ovation</i> di Venice Film Festival
Hiburan

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat Standing Ovation di Venice Film Festival

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!