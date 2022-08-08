English  
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)

At Rp7,000 Trillion, Indonesia's Debt Smallest in the World: Minister

Antara • 08 August 2022 20:51
Pandeglang: The Indonesian government's debt, which currently stands at Rp7 thousand trillion, is the smallest in the world, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has informed.
 
"The Indonesian government has only Rp7 thousand trillion in debt, and it's the smallest in the world," the minister said here on Monday while attending the groundbreaking ceremony for Section 3 of the Cileles-Panimbang toll road.
 
The government's debt is only 40 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), while in developed countries, it is up to 100 percent of the GDP, he highlighted.

"We ask gentlemen and friends in the regions to not listen to strange and unclear talks because the government knows exactly what it is doing," he added.
 
Besides, the Rp7 thousand trillion debt is a productive one, he said adding, for instance, it is being used for the construction of toll roads, and the government will be able to repay the debt.
 
The government is smart and not ignorant, hence people must not pay heed to misinformation, he said.
 
The government has made correct and careful calculations regarding debt, including the return on investment, Pandjaitan opined.
 
He further said that the construction of the 85-kilometer Serang-Panimbang toll road will certainly improve the economy of the people in Banten. It will also support the acceleration of the development of special economic zones (SEZs).
 
Currently, the construction of the 33-km section 3 of the Cileles-Panimbang road has been undertaken with the help of a loan from a Chinese bank, and the development is expected to be completed in 2024.
 
During Monday’s ceremony, the coordinating minister asked prominent local figure Mulyadi Jayabaya to assist in the land acquisition for the toll road project.
 
Currently, a small portion of land belonging to local villagers has not been acquired yet, he said.
 
"We ask residents to not believe strange information and to support the construction of the toll road to improve the economy of the people of Banten," he added.
 
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Banten acting governor Al Muktabar, as well as Banten community leaders K.H. Embay Syarief and Jayabaya. 

 
(WAH)
Indonesia's Economy Has Returned to Pre-COVID Level: Finance Minister

Indonesia's Economy Has Returned to Pre-COVID Level: Finance Minister

English
indonesian economy
Impact of China-Taiwan Conflict on Indonesian Economy Will Be Limited: Ministry

Impact of China-Taiwan Conflict on Indonesian Economy Will Be Limited: Ministry

English
china
KAI Records Net Profit o Rp740 Billion in First Semester of 2022

KAI Records Net Profit o Rp740 Billion in First Semester of 2022

English
railway
Kepala BKPM Cari Peluang dari Konflik Tiongkok-Taiwan
Ekonomi

Kepala BKPM Cari Peluang dari Konflik Tiongkok-Taiwan

Kental Isu Kolonialisme, Museum London Kembalikan Artefak Berharga Milik Nigeria
Internasional

Kental Isu Kolonialisme, Museum London Kembalikan Artefak Berharga Milik Nigeria

Wajah Baru Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik Disebut Mirip Jisoo Blackpink
Hiburan

Wajah Baru Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik Disebut Mirip Jisoo Blackpink

Piala AFF U-16: Myanmar Tantang Indonesia di Semifinal, Malaysia Tertampar
Olahraga

Piala AFF U-16: Myanmar Tantang Indonesia di Semifinal, Malaysia Tertampar

Prabowo Isyaratkan Kembali Maju Sebagai Capres dalam Pilpres 2024
Nasional

Prabowo Isyaratkan Kembali Maju Sebagai Capres dalam Pilpres 2024

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh
Otomotif

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta
Teknologi

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

