Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Indonesia's Digital Economy Can Potentially Reach 330 Billion by 2030: OJK

Antara • 10 November 2022 16:36
Jakarta: Indonesia's digital economy value has the potential to reach US$330 billion by 2030, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar stated.
 
"Our digital economy is currently on a very strong growth path to reach that number," Siregar noted at "The 4th Indonesia Fintech Summit 2022" monitored online here, Thursday.
 
The Indonesian government, the central bank, and OJK will need to cooperate closely to ensure the best policies and services to companies and startups that will make the target achievable.

Siregar said, the fast growth of digital innovation has left regulators with no other choice but to develop apposite approaches in following dynamic innovations.
 
To this end, he said, the best step for regulators is to strike a balance between promoting digital innovation and reducing the potential risks that may arise.
 
Currently, the domestic digital economy is worth over US$70 billion, the highest value in the ASEAN. With this, Indonesia can become a strong anchor for regional economic growth in the ASEAN, he affirmed.
 
In addition to the digital economy, several other factors that make Indonesia a strong anchor of ASEAN's economic growth are its demographics, comprising mostly youth, in addition to the lower middle-income age group that still has the potential to grow and develop.
 
"The ASEAN may be the only region in the world that can still enjoy healthy economic growth in the years to come," Siregar said.

 
(WAH)

