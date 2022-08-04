ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement to Enhance Economic Cooperation

Jakarta: The ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement will demonstrate Canada's commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with ASEAN, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.
"Indonesia hopes that the first round of negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement can be carried out by the end of August 2022," said Foreign Minister Retno at the ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Through the FTA, it is estimated that trade between the two parties will increase by USD7.8 billion
In addition to talking about FTA negotiations, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also mentioned the importance of strengthening food security in the region.
Canada is one of the major food exporters to the Region.
The value of ASEAN food imports reaches around USD61 billion every year.
Foreign Minister Retno hopes that the supply of Canadian food exports will continue to run smoothly.