ADB Launches Country Partnership Strategy for Timor Leste

Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new country partnership strategy (CPS) for Timor-Leste that supports development in the country through two pillars—building climate-resilient infrastructure and basic services, leading to economic diversification.
The CPS covers 2023–2027 and will guide ADB in helping the Government of Timor-Leste achieve economic recovery, inclusive development, and climate resilience.
The CPS serves as a blueprint to help Timor-Leste overcome critical development challenges and emerge stronger from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The CPS is especially relevant in the current global context," said ADB Country Director for Timor-Leste Sunil Mitra in a press release on Tuesday.
"Adding to ongoing ADB projects and programs in Timor-Leste, the new strategy will help strengthen economic diversification and improve governance, institutional capacity, and public financial management," the ADB official added.
The CPS’s first pillar focuses on improving connectivity, ensuring equitable access to water and sanitation, introducing more efficient and cleaner energy, investing in livable neighborhoods, and improving infrastructure governance.
The second pillar aims to strengthen rural development and agriculture, human development, private sector development, financial access, and regional cooperation and trade, including technical support for accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The strategy also promotes greater market orientation by mobilizing private sector participation, greater policy dialogue, and improved partnerships. It also emphasizes accelerating gender equality, and promoting knowledge and innovation, including digitalization. Under the CPS, ADB will also strive to leverage cofinancing.
Categorized as a small island developing state and being in a fragile and conflict-affected situation, Timor-Leste faces various challenges in the areas of infrastructure and services, climate change, human capital development, public financial management, and a business-enabling environment.
The CPS is anchored on the government’s long-term Strategic Development Plan, 2011–2030, and medium-term Economic Recovery Plan. It is also aligned with ADB’s Strategy 2030.
ADB has been supporting Timor-Leste since 1999, focusing on basic infrastructure, particularly land transport and enhancing state capacity.
To date, ADB has committed 76 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $619 million to Timor-Leste. ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Timor-Leste includes 12 loans and 5 grants worth $482 million.