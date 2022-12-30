English  
Indonesian-German development cooperation dates back to 1958. (Photo: medcom.id)
Germany Supports Climate-Friendly Infrastructure Development in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 12:57
Jakarta: Indonesia and Germany continue their longstanding bilateral cooperation with Germany committing an additional total volume of 356.2 million euros to support Indonesia’s sustainable development goals.
 
20 bilateral cooperation projects are going to be financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in the areas of renewable energy, green infrastructure, forests and climate change, sustainable economic development as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET).
 
"One of the most substantial projects, supported by the German Government with a reduced-interest loan of 300 million euros, is the Green Energy Corridor Sulawesi," the German Embassy in Jakarta said in a media release on Thursday, December 29. 2022.

For stronger power supply security, the Indonesian state electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will be supported in establishing infrastructure to transfer electrical energy generated from renewable sources, particularly the Bakaru Hydroelectric Power Plant in the northern part of South Sulawesi, to meet electricity demands from areas around the City of Palopo in the northeast and Makassar in the south of the island.
 
"This initiative represents an important step towards climate-friendly infrastructure development and is part of Germany’s contribution to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between Indonesia and international partners," it added.
 
The JETP was launched during the recent G20 summit in Bali and aims at accelerating Indonesia’s sustainable transition to clean and renewable energy while phasing down coalfired power.
 
"Indonesian-German development cooperation dates back to 1958, and both countries have since worked jointly towards Indonesia’s sustainable development in various areas," it stated.
 
"Currently, the governments of Indonesia and Germany have agreed to focus on the areas of energy and sustainable urban development, sustainable economic development, technical and vocational education and training as well as environmental protection. Governance and private sector cooperation also remain central pillars of Indonesian-German development cooperation," it concluded.

 
(WAH)

