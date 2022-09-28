English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

No More Asphalt Imports by 2024: Jokowi

Antara • 28 September 2022 09:07
Jakarta: Indonesia will not import asphalt from 2024 as the domestic asphalt industry will be strengthened to supply domestic demand for road construction material, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has informed.
 
"We recently decided that there will be no more asphalt imports in two years. (Asphalt) must be produced in Buton (Southeast Sulawesi). State-owned enterprises (SOEs), private companies, or foreign joint venture companies are all invited (to participate in the domestic asphalt industry)," the President said.
 
He made the statement after visiting PT Wika Bitumen’s asphalt factory in Buton, Southeast Sulawesi, in a message disseminated by the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Despite asphalt reserves in Buton reaching 662 million tons, Indonesia has continued to import up to five million tons of asphalt annually, he highlighted.
 
"We instead continue importing (the commodity) while neglecting our production here," the President said.
 
He then asked ministers to study the asphalt industry’s development in Buton to develop its downstream industries and create added value for asphalt.
 
"We want added value for asphalt in Buton because we have a huge 662 million tons potential here," Jokowi noted.
 
Moreover, the downstream asphalt industry in Buton could also help increase state and tax revenues, he added.
 
"We can obtain added value, taxes, royalties, dividends, employees' taxes all from here, hence, we hope Buton can have its asphalt production industry recover," he said.
 
According to the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, asphalt from Buton, which is known as asbuton, has better quality and its utilization can help save foreign exchange by reducing high asphalt imports.
 
The use of asbuton could also support the domestic product utilization program as its domestic origin would increase a product's domestic component level. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo lauded the Buton Sultanate. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Commends Buton Sultanate for Preserving Local Wisdom

Minister Seeks Legal Formula to Eradicate Judicial Mafia in Indonesia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Focusing on Breakthroughs to Tackle Climate Change: Minister

Indonesia Focusing on Breakthroughs to Tackle Climate Change: Minister

English
indonesian government
Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia Renew Local Currency Bilateral Swap Agreement

Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia Renew Local Currency Bilateral Swap Agreement

English
bank indonesia
Indonesia Adds 1,976 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,976 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kunci Indonesia 'Siap' Hadapi Krisis Global, Bansos Tepat Sasaran Paling Penting!
Ekonomi

Kunci Indonesia 'Siap' Hadapi Krisis Global, Bansos Tepat Sasaran Paling Penting!

10 Wonderkid yang Berpotensi Jadi Pemain Muda Terbaik di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

10 Wonderkid yang Berpotensi Jadi Pemain Muda Terbaik di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)

Pipa Gas Nord Stream Bocor di Laut Baltik, Ada Sabotase?
Internasional

Pipa Gas Nord Stream Bocor di Laut Baltik, Ada Sabotase?

Presiden Terima Gelar Kehormatan dari Kesultanan Ternate
Nasional

Presiden Terima Gelar Kehormatan dari Kesultanan Ternate

Daimler Tunda Bawa Bus Listrik Ke Indonesia, Jadinya 2023
Otomotif

Daimler Tunda Bawa Bus Listrik Ke Indonesia, Jadinya 2023

<i>Ga</i> Cuma 100, <i>Nih</i> Daftar 200 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022
Pendidikan

Ga Cuma 100, Nih Daftar 200 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022

Roby Satria Masih Dipenjara, Geisha Kenalkan Lagu 'Sabar'
Hiburan

Roby Satria Masih Dipenjara, Geisha Kenalkan Lagu 'Sabar'

Kutukan Runner-Up Patah, SES Alfaink Juara FFML Season VI Divisi 1
Teknologi

Kutukan Runner-Up Patah, SES Alfaink Juara FFML Season VI Divisi 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!