English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

G20 Should Tackle Inequality in Digital Access: Jokowi

Antara • 16 November 2022 20:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the G20 should tackle inequality in digital access and digital infrastructure in countries by mobilizing investment in the sector.
 
"We must tackle this inequality. The G20 must be able to mobilize investment to be able to build digital infrastructures that are affordable for all," the president noted at session III of the G20 Summit at the Apurva Kempinski Bali, Nusa Dua, Badung, Bali, on Wednesday.
 
G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The G20 Summit was held in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.
 
The president highlighted the importance of equal digital access in the world as the first out of the three focus areas pertaining to digital transformation to accelerate global economic recovery.
 
According to the head of state, as many as 2.9 billion people worldwide are not yet connected to the internet, including 73 percent of people in less developed countries.
 
In addition, he noted that as many as 390 million people in the world still live in areas without wireless internet.
 
The second area prioritized by the president is digital literacy. He stressed that digital literacy is not a choice but a must.
 
President Jokowi noted that digital literacy should reach all people, so they can participate in economic development in future.
 
"The G20 must be able to drive cooperation in strengthening digital capacity for developing countries," he stated.
 
For the third area of focus, he spotlighted the importance of a safe digital ecosystem. He believes that hoaxes and cyberbullying will cause disunity and threaten democracy.
 
"Data breaches due to cybercrimes have the potential to cause economic losses of up to five trillion US dollars in 2024. For this reason, digital security and privacy protection must be guaranteed," he remarked.
 
The president remarked that the G20 should build trust in the digital sector, including through global digital governance.
 
"We must collaborate to ensure that digital (technologies') benefits can be felt equally by all," he affirmed.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The new capital is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)

Indonesia Proposes New Capital Nusantara as 2036 Olympics Host

Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Proposes New Capital Nusantara as 2036 Olympics Host

Indonesia Proposes New Capital Nusantara as 2036 Olympics Host

English
president joko widodo
WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

English
food
G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Sebut IKN Siap jadi Tuan Rumah Olimpiade 2036
Olahraga

Jokowi Sebut IKN Siap jadi Tuan Rumah Olimpiade 2036

3 Tips Kuliah Sambil Kerja di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

3 Tips Kuliah Sambil Kerja di Luar Negeri

Presiden Macron Puji Kepemimpinan Indonesia di G20 Membawa Perdamaian
Internasional

Presiden Macron Puji Kepemimpinan Indonesia di G20 Membawa Perdamaian

Deretan Penyanyi Indonesia yang Ramaikan Gala Dinner KTT G20
Hiburan

Deretan Penyanyi Indonesia yang Ramaikan Gala Dinner KTT G20

Waduh! Stok Beras Pemerintah Tidak akan Capai Target hingga Akhir Tahun
Ekonomi

Waduh! Stok Beras Pemerintah Tidak akan Capai Target hingga Akhir Tahun

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi
Nasional

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang
Otomotif

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!