English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Evaluates Development of Sharia Economy in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 20 December 2022 13:45
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin today chaired the 2022 Plenary Meeting of the Sharia Economy and Finance National Committee (KNEKS). 
 
The meeting aimed to evaluate the development of Islamic economy and finance in Indonesia throughout 2022.
 
"This plenary meeting emphasizes our motivation and intention to jointly develop Indonesia to become the world's leading halal producer," said Ma'ruf during the opening of plenary meeting at the Vice President's Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.
 
According to Ma'ruf, the government is committed to compiling sharia economic data, accelerating halal certification processes, accelerating sharia business development, and establishing Sharia Economy and Finance Regional Committees. 
 
"Therefore, we must work together and work faster to fully support the programs that have been designed," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiga Uno and other related officials are present at the meeting.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

Changes to Papuan Special Autonomy Natural Thing: Vice President

VP Keen That Papuan Coffee Goes Global

VP to Visit Papuan Provinces

BACA JUGA
TNI Commander to Continue Territorial Operations in Papua

TNI Commander to Continue Territorial Operations in Papua

English
defense
China's Real GDP Growth Projected to Reach 2.3% in 2022: World Bank

China's Real GDP Growth Projected to Reach 2.3% in 2022: World Bank

English
China
ASEAN Countries Urged to Rescue Boat with 200 Rohingya Refugees

ASEAN Countries Urged to Rescue Boat with 200 Rohingya Refugees

English
southeast asia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian
Nasional

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final
Olahraga

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?
Internasional

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?

Usulan Insentif Mobil Listrik, DPR: Tidak Ada Di APBN 2023
Otomotif

Usulan Insentif Mobil Listrik, DPR: Tidak Ada Di APBN 2023

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik
Pendidikan

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!
Teknologi

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!

Beradegan Intim dengan Aliando, Natasha Wilona Gunakan Pemeran Pengganti
Hiburan

Beradegan Intim dengan Aliando, Natasha Wilona Gunakan Pemeran Pengganti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!