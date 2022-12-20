VP Evaluates Development of Sharia Economy in Indonesia

The meeting aimed to evaluate the development of Islamic economy and finance in Indonesia throughout 2022.
"This plenary meeting emphasizes our motivation and intention to jointly develop Indonesia to become the world's leading halal producer," said Ma'ruf during the opening of plenary meeting at the Vice President's Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.
According to Ma'ruf, the government is committed to compiling sharia economic data, accelerating halal certification processes, accelerating sharia business development, and establishing Sharia Economy and Finance Regional Committees.
"Therefore, we must work together and work faster to fully support the programs that have been designed," he explained.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiga Uno and other related officials are present at the meeting.