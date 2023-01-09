Malaysia's seriousness in supporting the megaproject is reflected in the issuance of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and Letters of Intent (LoI).
"Last night and today, we saw together positive and aggressive efforts from Malaysia," said PM Anwar during a joint press conference with President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday, January 9, 2023.
According to PM Anwar, his colleagues in Malaysia, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, praised the development of the new capital of Indonesia in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
He views the project as an extraordinary initiative which can also produce positive impacts to other regions on the island of Kalimantan, including Sabah and Sarawak.
This visit is the Malaysian leader's first state visit after he officially took office as prime minister in November 2022.
