English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The project is an extraordinary initiative. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The project is an extraordinary initiative. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Development of Indonesia's New Capital Expected to Also Benefit Sabah, Sarawak

Willy Haryono, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 January 2023 13:59
Bogor: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that Malaysia strongly supports the development of the new capital of Indonesia. 
 
Malaysia's seriousness in supporting the megaproject is reflected in the issuance of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and Letters of Intent (LoI).
 
"Last night and today, we saw together positive and aggressive efforts from Malaysia," said PM Anwar during a joint press conference with President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday, January 9, 2023.
 
According to PM Anwar, his colleagues in Malaysia, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, praised the development of the new capital of Indonesia in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan
 
He views the project as an extraordinary initiative which can also produce positive impacts to other regions on the island of Kalimantan, including Sabah and Sarawak.
 
This visit is the Malaysian leader's first state visit after he officially took office as prime minister in November 2022.
 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Nusantara is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)

Several Malaysian Investors Interested to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital

Jokowi Welcomes Anwar Ibrahim at Bogor Palace

Development of Indonesia's New Capital on Track: Capital Authority

BACA JUGA
Several Malaysian Investors Interested to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital

Several Malaysian Investors Interested to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital

English
investment
Millions of Children in Pakistan Still Living Near Contaminated Flood Waters: UNICEF

Millions of Children in Pakistan Still Living Near Contaminated Flood Waters: UNICEF

English
pakistan
Consumer Confidence Strengthens in December 2022: Bank Indonesia

Consumer Confidence Strengthens in December 2022: Bank Indonesia

English
consumer confidence
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sidang Pembacaan Tuntutan Ricky Rizal Dijadwalkan Pekan Depan
Nasional

Sidang Pembacaan Tuntutan Ricky Rizal Dijadwalkan Pekan Depan

Awas! Ancaman Resesi hingga Perubahan Iklim di Depan Mata
Ekonomi

Awas! Ancaman Resesi hingga Perubahan Iklim di Depan Mata

Pilih Indonesia Sebagai Lawatan Pertama, Anwar Ibrahim Mengaku Sentimental
Internasional

Pilih Indonesia Sebagai Lawatan Pertama, Anwar Ibrahim Mengaku Sentimental

Mengenal Rompi Airbag, Perangkat Wajib Reli Dakar Sejak 2021
Otomotif

Mengenal Rompi Airbag, Perangkat Wajib Reli Dakar Sejak 2021

Lagi Bulan Madu di Eropa, Kaesang Dikira Seorang Model
Hiburan

Lagi Bulan Madu di Eropa, Kaesang Dikira Seorang Model

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Pembuatan Akun SNPMB Bagi Sekolah dan Siswa Mulai Sore Nanti, Ini Link Daftarnya!
Pendidikan

Pembuatan Akun SNPMB Bagi Sekolah dan Siswa Mulai Sore Nanti, Ini Link Daftarnya!

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester City Permak Chelsea
Olahraga

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester City Permak Chelsea

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui
Properti

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!