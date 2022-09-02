Jokowi Hopes Abadi Masela LNG Project Can Be Continued

According to the Hed of State, the Indonesian government is currently exploring a possible cooperation with Japanese energy company Inpex Corporation.
The progress of the project stalled after Dutch oil and gas company Shell Upstream Overseas pulled out from the project in in July 2020.
"Because at that time prices were low, so one of them withdrew," said the President on the sidelines of a working visit to Tanimbar Islands Regency in Maluku Province on Friday, September 2, 2022.
The President believes people in Tanimbar and Saumlaki will benefit greatly if the project is officially implemented.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
He hopes the project can help boost the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the region.
"We continue to encourage new partners so that the project will immediately begin," said the president.
The National Strategic Project (PSN) worth USD 19.8 billion or around Rp. 285 trillion is targeted to start production in 2027.
It can produce 1,600 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.