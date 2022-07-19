Central Java Governor Calls for Food Diversification Programs to Combat Inflation

Semarang: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has mobilized Family Welfare and Empowerment (PKK) units to support food diversification programs in the province.
The policy is expected to control inflation in Central Java.
Ganjar conveyed the directive at the TP PKK coordination meeting at the Gradhika Bhakti Praja Building in Semarang on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
According to Ganjar, food diversification can be done by independently planting food commodities that cause inflation, such as chilies and shallots.
"The technology is not difficult, we can provide the seeds," said Ganjar in Semarang on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
"We just need to train the PKK members to be able to work independently," Ganjar added.
If food diversification can be carried out quickly, it is hoped that the inflation rate in Central Java will decrease so that the economic sector can remain stable.