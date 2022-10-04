English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Indonesia Must Remain Alert to 2023 Global Recession Risk: Minister

Antara • 04 October 2022 22:45
Jakarta: Indonesia will need to surmount three challenges that will come with the threat of global recession, which is expected to grip the world in 2023, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has said.
 
The three challenges related to the investment sector are political stability, policy consistency, and people's purchasing power, he informed at the “Scientific Oration: Economic Transformation through Downstreaming with Local Wisdom” at the Ten November Institute (ITS), Surabaya, East Java, on Tuesday.
 
"The investment will come (if) three criteria (are met), first, political stability," he elaborated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As the election year draws near in Indonesia, it is important to ensure that political stability is well maintained in order to gain investors' trust, he explained.
 
He quoted the chairman of the board and CEO of Freeport-McMoRan, Richard C. Adkerson, who said that at the beginning of the pandemic, the United States experienced political turmoil due to a change in leadership.
 
"The impact is on the direction of state policies, and today, there is a growth deficit for them. Indonesia will soon enter the election year. If we are not careful, it is not impossible that the same thing will happen," the minister warned.
 
The next challenge is the sustainability and consistency of existing officials. Minister Lahadalia said that what must change is the policy, and not the leader, as people would not believe any leader if the policy remains the same.
 
He then outlined the final challenge—declining people's purchasing power since people are focusing on saving money.
 
"This is what can later become a big problem for the Indonesian people. In 2022, I am optimistic. However, 2023, from the bottom of my heart, I say (it is) full of caution. The question now is whether we want to survive the abyss we have seen or are we deliberately plunging ourselves?” he asked.
 
At a press conference followed from here on Monday, chairman of the board of commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Mahendra Siregar, said that a global economic recession is almost certain in 2023, or even sooner.
 
"However, what cannot be predicted properly is how severe the recession will be and how long it will last," Siregar added.
 
However, the Indonesian economy will continue to grow at an estimated level of above 5 percent this year and next year, he said. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)

Indonesia's B20 Delegation Visit Australia to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

ADB Supports Food Security in India

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Environment Minister

Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Environment Minister

English
environment
Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

English
disaster
Police Deny Death Toll from Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium Exceeds 125

Police Deny Death Toll from Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium Exceeds 125

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
12 Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J Dilimpahkan Besok Siang, Ini Daftarnya
Nasional

12 Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J Dilimpahkan Besok Siang, Ini Daftarnya

Erick Thohir-Presiden IOC Bahas Kontribusi Olahraga di Tengah Tantangan Global
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir-Presiden IOC Bahas Kontribusi Olahraga di Tengah Tantangan Global

Gelap Gulita, 130 Juta Warga Bangladesh Hidup Tanpa Listrik
Internasional

Gelap Gulita, 130 Juta Warga Bangladesh Hidup Tanpa Listrik

Foto Mesra Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS Beredar, Agensi Tempuh Jalur Hukum
Hiburan

Foto Mesra Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS Beredar, Agensi Tempuh Jalur Hukum

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah
Pendidikan

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC
Olahraga

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile
Otomotif

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik
Teknologi

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!