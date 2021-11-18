English  
BI has maintained its key interest rate for nine times in a row since March 2021.

BI Maintains Its Key Interest Rate at 3.50%

English bank economic growth finance
Husen Miftahudin • 18 November 2021 16:19
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) today announced its decision to ince again hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 3.50%.
 
In addition, the central bank also maintained the Deposit Facility (DF) rates at 2.75% and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 4.25%. 
 
According to BI Governor Perry Warjiyo, the decision is consistent with the need to maintain exchange rates and financial system stability amid projected low inflation and efforts to revive economic growth

"Bank Indonesia continues to optimise its policy mix towards maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability while supporting national economic recovery efforts," Perry said here on Thursday.
 
With this decision, BI has maintained its key interest rate for nine times in a row since March 2021. 
 
In February 2021, the central bank lowered the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate to 3.50% from 3.75%.

 
(WAH)
