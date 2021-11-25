English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed the UK's interest in investing in Indonesia.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed the UK's interest in investing in Indonesia.

Indonesia-UK Plan to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain: Minister

English investment president joko widodo electric vehicle
Antara • 25 November 2021 13:02
Jakarta: Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan spoke of the future plan of Indonesia and the UK to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain.
 
Through a joint investment cooperation, both nations will build production facilities in both Indonesia and the UK. He delivered the statement during the 2021 National Coordination Meeting and Investment Service Award here on Wednesday.
 
"Yesterday, the President (Jokowi) spoke with Prime Minister Boris and I was there, and we encourage this form of cooperation. We invest in the UK, and they invest in Indonesia. That way, we can enter the global supply chain (as I have mentioned) earlier," the minister explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, Pandjaitan did not divulge details on the value of the investment plan, including the timing of its realization.
 
The joint investment cooperation is expected to meet the demand for cathode and battery cells for EV in the UK and Europe regions.
 
It is noted that the demand for cathodes and raw materials in Europe and the UK is expected to continue to increase until 2030.
 
Later, the material for EV batteries and battery precursors will be produced in Indonesia through an Indonesian-British joint investment company.
 
The material will be used to meet material requirements for a cathode factory that is a joint investment in the UK.
 
Material supplied from Indonesia is then exported to a joint investment company in the UK, which will become a producer of cathodes, battery cells, and battery packs.
 
Nickel processing from ore to electric vehicle batteries starts from nickel ore, nickel and cobalt sulfate, battery precursors, cathodes, battery cells, and battery packs, ESS, charging stations to recycling.
 
President Jokowi hosted a meeting with several CEOs of large companies in the UK that resulted in an investment commitment worth US$9.29 billion that focused on green investment.
 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed the UK's interest in investing in Indonesia upon meeting with President Joko Widodo while prioritizing support for Indonesia's economic transition.
 
The UK will prepare export credits that can be used to support economic transition cooperation with Indonesia. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 199 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 199 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Papua Focusing on Improving Human Capital through Education

Papua Focusing on Improving Human Capital through Education

English
education
Education Ministry Encourages Random COVID-19 Testing to Prevent School Clusters

Education Ministry Encourages Random COVID-19 Testing to Prevent School Clusters

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Analisis KPK Terkait Harga Selangit Formula E
Nasional

Ini Analisis KPK Terkait Harga Selangit Formula E

Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur
Internasional

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid
Teknologi

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid

Dihantui <i>Tapering Off</i>, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%
Ekonomi

Dihantui Tapering Off, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang <i>Thinking Out of The Box</i>
Pendidikan

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang Thinking Out of The Box

Demi Mobil listrik, Suzuki Karimun Wagon R Jadi Tumbal
Otomotif

Demi Mobil listrik, Suzuki Karimun Wagon R Jadi Tumbal

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto
Hiburan

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam
Properti

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!