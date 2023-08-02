English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

Gas Price Needed to Evaluate to Make It More Competitive

Annisa ayu artanti • 02 August 2023 17:21
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo asked for gas prices to be more competitive. He also asked his staff to evaluate the current gas price.
 
He conveyed this in a limited meeting regarding the government's grand strategy regarding natural gas at the end of July 2023.
 
Jokowi explained that an evaluation must be carried out on the costs incurred to produce gas so that the price of gas is in accordance with production costs and remains competitive.

"We also want to be a competitive country, especially with regions, countries in ASEAN," he said as quoted from the Presidenri.go.id page, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
 
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif said the government will continue to prioritize gas supplies for domestic needs. This is because good gas supply and prices will boost industrial performance.
 
"Of course we must prioritize the supply of gas that we produce to meet domestic needs first and then also ensure efficient operations so that we can get competitive gas to be able to support the development of domestic industries," explained Arifin.
 
For this reason, the government continues to make efforts to explore and exploit gas on a large scale, as well as take advantage of existing potentials in the country. This is expected to maintain gas supply for domestic industries.
 
Even so, Arifin also said that the government had not banned the export of gas commodities. According to him, excess production in the country must be utilized as government property.
 
"So indeed if we produce a lot, domestically it has not been able to absorb it, so we have to be able to use this as income for the government," he added.
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!