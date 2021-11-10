Taiwan Grants Entry to Indonesian Migrant Workers Again: Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia will be able to send migrant workers (PMI) to Taiwan from November 11, 2021 after a gap of nearly one year, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah has said.
Taiwan had suspended entry of Indonesian workers since December 4, 2020, she noted.
In an official statement received here on Wednesday, Fauziyah said she had informed the director of the Taiwan Manpower Development Agency, Tsai Meng-liang, that Indonesia's preparations for COVID-19 prevention have been completed.
Taiwan has pledged to closely oversee the implementation by the Indonesian Migrant Worker Placement Company (P3MI), she added.
According to the minister, the Taiwan Manpower Development Agency also has drafted a special program for the placement of migrant workers and the proposal has been submitted to the National Health Command Center (NHCC).
The program requires intensive collaboration and cooperation between Indonesia and Taiwan, Fauziyah affirmed.
"Indonesia became the first partner to discuss matters that need to be prepared in the planned re-placement of migrant workers to Taiwan," she said.
As Indonesia has completed pandemic prevention preparations, it plans to place 1,700 Indonesian migrant workers—850 in the formal and domestic sector each—in Taiwan, she informed.
"The Taiwanese representative has advised us (prepare to) start (sending the migrant workers) to Taiwan from November 11 to 23, 2021," she said.
Taiwan's special policy stems from a lack of industrial manpower in the country, she noted. To boost economic development and meet its workforce needs, Taiwan has submitted a proposal to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to obtain approval for Indonesian migrant workers' placement, Fauziyah said.
Indonesia is the first country to re-obtain permission for workers' placement in Taiwan, which considered the quarantine requirements before and after entering Taiwan to make the decision, she added.
"With the reopening of this PMI placement, I represent the Government of Indonesia to express our gratitude to the Taiwan Authority for the cooperation that has been well established," Fauziyah remarked.