NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Indonesian Economy Expected to Grow 4-5% in Third Quarter: Finance Minister

English economic growth indonesian government
Eko Nordiansyah • 23 September 2021 13:59
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati is confident that Indonesian economy would still record a positive economic growth in the third quarter of 2021.
 
She believes that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by around 4-5 percent this quarter.
 
"The effectiveness of community activity restrictions (PPKM) has created a good effect for us," said Sri Mulyani during a video conference here on Thursday.




"Based on our observations, in the third quarter, our economic growth could increase to 4-5 percent," she stated.
 
In the past few weeks, the Indonesian government gradually relaxed covid-19 restrictions in response to a flattening of the Covid-19 curve.
 
In August and the beginning of September 2021, domestic economic activity gradually improved after experiencing moderation in July 2021.  
 
Such dynamics were captured in several early indicators, including retail sales, consumer expectations, Manufacturing PMI as well as payment transactions through the National Clearing System (SKNBI) and Bank Indonesia – Real Time Gross Settlement (BI-RTGS) system.  
 
Concerning the external sector, exports continue to increase on the back of solid demand in Indonesia's main trading partners.  
 
Moving forward, the economic recovery is expected to endure given the faster vaccination rollout, persistently strong export performance, reopening of more priority sectors and ongoing policy stimuli. 
 
(WAH)
