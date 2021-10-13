English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Gresik SEZ Port Has Potential to Become Strategic Hub in Indonesia: Minister

English investment east java special economic zone
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2021 15:55
Jakarta: As many as fifteen Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that have been operating in the country have absorbed around 23,000 workers, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
 
"We already have nineteen SEZs and fifteen of them have been operating. The investment value worth Rp64.4 trillion. Of a total 150 companies, there are 23,000 workers with exports value of Rp3.8 trillion," said Airlangga in his report at the groundbreaking for the construction of PT Freeport Indonesia’s smelter, in the Gresik SEZ, Gresik regency, East Java province, Tuesday, as quoted from the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs' Website.
 
Currently, the minister said, investment commitments in the nineteen SEZs have grown to Rp92.9 trillion with the realization of investment by business actors reaching Rp54.6 trillion. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The investment came from 167 business actors which had increased the number of jobs to 27,090 people, he added. 
 
Gresik SEZ itself, Airlangga continued, is one of four additional SEZs. This SEZ was established on 28 June 2021 through Government Regulation (PP) Number 71 of 2021. This SEZ has a total land area of 2,167 hectares with a target investment value in the first five years of Rp71 trillion. The main activities of this SEZ include the metal industry (smelters), electronics industry, chemical industry, energy industry and logistics. This SEZ is directly integrated with the sea port which has been widened and extended to 1,000 x 50 meters. This sea port will be equipped with several docks and several supporting facilities, and will be very significant in minimizing logistics costs. 
 
He said that the pier is planned to be deepened to 16 LWS (low water spring) to be able to serve loading and unloading of large ships. 
 
By doing so, he stated, the port in the Gresik SEZ has the potential to become a strategic hub in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Construction of Smelters in Indonesia Expected to Strengthen Downstream Industries

Construction of Smelters in Indonesia Expected to Strengthen Downstream Industries

English
president joko widodo
VP Ma'ruf Kicks Off Maluku Working Visit

VP Ma'ruf Kicks Off Maluku Working Visit

English
vice president maruf amin
Finance Ministry Reiterates Carbon Tax Necessity for Sustainable Economy

Finance Ministry Reiterates Carbon Tax Necessity for Sustainable Economy

English
tax
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
IMF Pangkas Lagi Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi 2021 RI, Jadi 3,2%
Ekonomi

IMF Pangkas Lagi Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi 2021 RI, Jadi 3,2%

Masih Uji Tipe, BS Elektrik Diperkirakan Meluncur Akhir Tahun
Otomotif

Masih Uji Tipe, BS Elektrik Diperkirakan Meluncur Akhir Tahun

Wapres: Kendala Penanggulangan Kemiskinan Esktrem Bukan Anggaran
Nasional

Wapres: Kendala Penanggulangan Kemiskinan Esktrem Bukan Anggaran

Awalnya Tak Menyesal, Baim Wong Akhirnya Minta Maaf Marahi Kakek Suhud
Hiburan

Awalnya Tak Menyesal, Baim Wong Akhirnya Minta Maaf Marahi Kakek Suhud

Bungkam DKI, Jabar Sabet Emas Bulu Tangkis Ganda Putra PON Papua
Olahraga

Bungkam DKI, Jabar Sabet Emas Bulu Tangkis Ganda Putra PON Papua

Presiden: SDA Berlimpah, SDM Jangan Hanya Jadi Tukang Gali dan Tangkap Ikan
Pendidikan

Presiden: SDA Berlimpah, SDM Jangan Hanya Jadi Tukang Gali dan Tangkap Ikan

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi
Teknologi

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi

G20 Bahas Upaya Kontraterorisme Melawan ISIS-K di Afghanistan
Internasional

G20 Bahas Upaya Kontraterorisme Melawan ISIS-K di Afghanistan

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!