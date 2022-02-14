English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Retailers predicted milder inflationary pressures in March and June 2022. (Photo: MI)
Retailers predicted milder inflationary pressures in March and June 2022. (Photo: MI)

BI's Survey Indicates Further Retail Sales Gains in January 2022

English Bank Indonesia automotive food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 February 2022 12:11
Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicated further retail sales gains in January 2022, as reflected by 16.0% (yoy) annual growth in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 211.0, driven by broad-based improvements across all commodity groups, led by automotive fuels and clothing. 
 
On a monthly basis, retailers expected sales to contract 2.4% (mtm) in January 2022, primarily held back by clothing, food, beverages and tobacco as well as information and communication equipment, as seasonal demand normalises after the Christmas and New Year festive period national religious holidays (HBKN).
 
Previously in December 2021, the Retail Sales Survey pointed to stronger monthly and annual retail sales performance, as reflected by an index reading of 216.3 in December 2021 as growth accelerated from 2.8% (mtm) to 7.6% (mtm). 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


RSI growth in December 2021 was supported by most commodity groups, particularly clothing as well as food, beverages and tobacco, driven by a spike in seasonal demand during the Christmas and New Year festive period national religious holidays. 
 
Annually, retail sales in December 2021 accelerated to 13.8% (yoy) from 10.8% (yoy) in November 2021, mainly driven by food, beverages and tobacco as well as automotive fuels.
 
"In terms of prices, retailers predicted milder inflationary pressures in March and June 2022 in response to price corrections caused by adequate supply of goods and services, coupled with the smooth and orderly distribution of goods," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Monday.
 
Accordingly, the Price Expectations Index (PEI) for March and June 2022 decreased respectively to 129.2 and 132.0 from 129.7 and 140.0 the month earlier.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Initiatives to Strengthen Ties between Australia, India

New Initiatives to Strengthen Ties between Australia, India

English
Australia
Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami in Tonga Caused $90 Million in Damages: Report

Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami in Tonga Caused $90 Million in Damages: Report

English
Tonga
3,721 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,721 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bos BI: Pandemi Percepat Transformasi Pembayaran Digital
Ekonomi

Bos BI: Pandemi Percepat Transformasi Pembayaran Digital

Ini Jadwal <i>Fit and Proper Test</i> Calon Anggota KPU-Bawaslu
Nasional

Ini Jadwal Fit and Proper Test Calon Anggota KPU-Bawaslu

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi
Internasional

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine
Hiburan

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol
Olahraga

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!