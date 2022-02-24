English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The meeting exchanged views on the overall ASEAN-UK economic relations. (Photo: asean.org)
The meeting exchanged views on the overall ASEAN-UK economic relations. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, UK Affirm Commitment to Further Advance Economic Cooperation

English asean economic cooperation trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 February 2022 12:33
Jakarta: UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.
 
"The meeting exchanged views on the overall ASEAN-UK economic relations in which two-way trade relationship reached over US$ 31.8 billion in 2020," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest such as the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF), sustainability and climate change, infrastructure development, digital innovation, and ASEAN Centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The meeting looked forward to the implementation of the ASEAN-UK Joint Ministerial Declaration on Future Economic Cooperation as agreed during the first ASEAN Economic Ministers – UK Consultation last year.
 
Moreover, both sides exchanged views on the prospect of a joint study on how to further advance ASEAN-UK economic cooperation including through a possible free trade agreement/comprehensive economic partnership.
 
Secretary-General Dato Lim expressed appreciation to UK’s consistent efforts and contribution in supporting the realisation of ASEAN Community. 
 
He also underscored the importance of elevating ASEAN-UK economic partnership and improving trade and investment links between both sides.
 
He invited the UK to take advantage of the trade and investment facilitation presented by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, by expanding UK investment in ASEAN Member States.
 
Further, Dato Lim encouraged a closer alignment between UK and ASEAN’s priorities by exploring the possibility of a suite of cooperation programs in areas of sustainability, infrastructure, and digital transformation, which are important areas for post-pandemic recovery effort, as well as longer term structural transformation.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

English
indonesian government
West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

English
earthquake
Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld
Olahraga

Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina
Internasional

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan
Ekonomi

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!
Otomotif

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I
Teknologi

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola
Hiburan

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!