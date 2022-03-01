ASEAN Manufacturing Sector Improves Strongly in February: IHS Markit

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

"Less positive news came from the survey's price indicators,

which signalled a further steep increase in costs facing

ASEAN goods producers in February. As a result, firms again

raised their selling prices, with the rate of inflation the

steepest on record. Overall, manufacturers remain upbeat towards the

outlook for output over the coming year, although sentiment

moderated to a six-month low in February and was weak

in the context of historical data, as concerns around cost

pressures and supply issues, as well as the Omicron variant

dented confidence," IHS markit Economist Lewis Cooper said in a press release on Tuesday.

(WAH)