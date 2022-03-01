English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Manufacturing conditions improved in six of the seven constituent ASEAN nations (Photo:Medcom.id)
Manufacturing conditions improved in six of the seven constituent ASEAN nations (Photo:Medcom.id)

ASEAN Manufacturing Sector Improves Strongly in February: IHS Markit

English asean philippines manufacturing
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 March 2022 12:58
Jakarta: ASEAN manufacturers registered a further solid improvement in business conditions during February, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI™) data. 
 
At 52.5 in February, the headline PMI pointed to a fifth successive monthly improvement in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector and one that was solid overall. 
 
Moreover, the latest figure was little-changed from January's reading of 52.7 and remained among the highest on record.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Less positive news came from the survey's price indicators, which signalled a further steep increase in costs facing ASEAN goods producers in February. As a result, firms again raised their selling prices, with the rate of inflation the steepest on record. Overall, manufacturers remain upbeat towards the outlook for output over the coming year, although sentiment moderated to a six-month low in February and was weak in the context of historical data, as concerns around cost pressures and supply issues, as well as the Omicron variant dented confidence," IHS markit Economist Lewis Cooper said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Manufacturing conditions improved in six of the seven constituent ASEAN nations in February. 
 
For the third month running, Singapore registered the highest headline figure, which at 58.3 in February, signalled the quickest upturn in the health of the manufacturing sector on record. Second in the rankings was Vietnam, where business conditions improved at the fastest pace since last April and solidly (PMI at 54.3).
 
Elsewhere, the Philippines registered a return to expansion territory midway through the first quarter of 2022. The headline Index rose from 50.0 in January to 52.8 in February, indicative of a marginal improvement in the health of the sector. Growth also accelerated in Thailand, with the headline PMI hitting a fresh series high of 52.5 and signalling a strong overall upturn. Meanwhile, Malaysia too saw an accelerated pace of growth during February, although at 50.9, the headline figure pointed to only a mild improvement in conditions overall.
 
Indonesia was the only nation to record a slower pace of improvement in manufacturing conditions during February. That said, the PMI (51.2) remained above the neutral mark of 50.0 for the sixth month running and pointed to a marginal upturn.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Climate Change Causing Dangerous Disruption in Nature: Report

Climate Change Causing Dangerous Disruption in Nature: Report

English
Climate Change
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Expansion Slows in February: IHS Markit

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Expansion Slows in February: IHS Markit

English
manufacturing
Bed Occupancy Rate of Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Reaches 40%: Vice Governor

Bed Occupancy Rate of Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Reaches 40%: Vice Governor

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Instruksikan TNI-Polri Kuasai Teknologi Digital
Nasional

Presiden Instruksikan TNI-Polri Kuasai Teknologi Digital

FIFA Depak Rusia dari Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
Olahraga

FIFA Depak Rusia dari Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,02% di Februari 2022
Ekonomi

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,02% di Februari 2022

Pengadilan Internasional Akan Selidiki Kejahatan Perang di Ukraina
Internasional

Pengadilan Internasional Akan Selidiki Kejahatan Perang di Ukraina

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina

Mantap! Volvo Balik Lagi ke Pasar Otomotif Indonesia
Otomotif

Mantap! Volvo Balik Lagi ke Pasar Otomotif Indonesia

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Ditutup, LTMPT: Tidak Ada Perpanjangan Waktu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Ditutup, LTMPT: Tidak Ada Perpanjangan Waktu

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!