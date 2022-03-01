English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Finished Goods' Exports Crucial for Driving Economic Transformation: President Jokowi

English mining agriculture president joko widodo
Antara • 01 March 2022 16:57
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo highlighted the need for industrial downstreaming by exporting semi-finished and finished goods rather than raw materials in a bid to drive economic transformation.
 
"Since the VOC era, 400 years ago, until now, we have always sent raw materials. We have to stop it, as we got nothing," the president stated while attending the opening of the 2022 TNI-Polri Leadership Meeting here on Tuesday.
 
The president expounded that since the last four centuries, Indonesia has solely relied on the sale of mining, agricultural, and plantation raw materials.

Widodo pointed out that the sale of raw materials did not generate added value for the country, including for job creation, industrialization, export duties, state income tax, and also Non-Tax State Revenues.
 
Hence, the head of state had instructed all relevant parties to halt nickel exports since 2020. This year, Indonesia also plans to stop bauxite exports.
 
The president acknowledged that the proposed ban on bauxite exports can likely draw sanctions from the European Union.
 
Nonetheless, these steps are deemed necessary, so that Indonesia can get added value through processing raw materials, such as nickel, bauxite, and copper.
 
"This is called economic transformation. We start with nickel processing. Although we are still under the WTO and being sued by the European Union, we have to try it. If we do not dare to start, then we will only continue to send raw materials," the president emphasized.
 
According to Widodo, economic transformation through industrialization should be conducted, so that economic growth does not solely rely on the consumption sector that contributes 56-58 percent. 
 
(WAH)
Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

English
jakarta
Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

English
environment
Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

English
military
Jokowi Didorong Sikapi Isu Penundaan Pemilu
Nasional

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija
Olahraga

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia
Ekonomi

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga
Internasional

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN
Pendidikan

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

