Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Govt Supports Digital Economy Ecosystem Development in Indonesia

English tourism creative economy G20
Antara • 18 May 2022 15:51
Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno encourages the development of a digital ecosystem in a bid to expedite growth of the economy and create as many jobs as possible.
 
To encourage development of a digital ecosystem, the government, in collaboration with the private sector, associations, and communities, made various efforts to improve the skills of digital talents, he noted during the Think 20 (T20) webinar on Tuesday.
 
"The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry has provided several digital talent incubation programs, such as Baparekraf Developer Day (BDD), Baparekraf for StartUp (Bekup), Baparekraf Digital Talent (BDT), and Baparekraf Digital Entrepreneurship (BDC)," he elaborated.

The T20 is a G20 involvement group that unites renowned think-tank institutions and research centers across the world.
 
This group functions as an idea bank for policy makers in G20 meetings to provide research-based policy recommendations.
 
During this meeting, T20 discussed the benefits of the digital program for recovery of the creative industry and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
 
According to data from e-Conomy SEA 2021, Indonesia has a digital economic valuation of US$70 billion.
 
"This was estimated to rise to US$146 billion by 2025," Uno remarked.
 
In addition to the potential of the digital economy, the creative economy sector has a significant contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), reaching 7.5 percent, he noted.
 
This places Indonesia in the third position globally in terms of the creative economy sector’s export contribution to the GDP after the United States, with Hollywood, and South Korea, with K-POP.
 
After reeling from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the creative economy export value in 2021 had reached US$24.15 billion, or increased by 27.31 percent as compared to 2020.
 
"Fashion became the biggest export contributor sub-sector in the creative economy sector, with 60.68 percent; followed by craft, 31.52 percent; and culinary arts, 5.89 percent," the minister highlighted.
 
(WAH)
