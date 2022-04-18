English  
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil (Photo: MI)
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil (Photo: MI)

Companies in West Java Urged to Pay Eid Allowance Promptly

English eid al-fitr west java workers
Antara • 18 April 2022 17:02
Bandung: West Java Governor M. Ridwan Kamil has urged companies to not delay the provision of the 2022 Eid al-Fitr allowance (THR) to employees, especially amid the increasing prices of basic commodities.
 
"The provision of THR, of course, must follow the regulation. It must not be delayed because it (the allowance) is their (workers') right," Kamil said here on Monday.
 
He also appealed to companies to not pay the Eid allowance in installments.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He urged companies to pay the allowance as soon as possible so that workers can utilize it for buying necessities.
 
Meanwhile, the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) of West Java has assured that the provision of the 2022 THR by companies who are members of the association will be carried out on time.
 
"Regarding THR, I see that all member companies of Apindo, especially West Java Apindo, are optimistic that they can pay the THR in full, not in installments, and clearly, it will be paid on time," chairperson of West Java Apindo, Ning Wahyu Astutik, said.
 
According to her, all members of West Java Apindo have always followed the regulation thus far. Therefore, the THR provision will be carried out as per the government's policy.
 
"It almost can be confirmed that 99.9 percent of companies that are members of West Java Apindo will pay THR on time and in full," she affirmed.
 
Astutik said that if there are companies that cannot pay the allowance yet, the association will help find a solution for the companies as well as their workers.
 
To companies capable of paying THR, she appealed that the allowance be paid earlier than the deadline.
 
Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah had earlier stressed that companies must pay the allowance to employees no later than seven days before Eid al-Fitr.
 
The THR payment must be in accordance with the circular on the 2022 implementation of THR, dated April 6, 2022, No. M/1/HK.04/IV/2022, the minister said. 

 
(WAH)
