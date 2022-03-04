English  
Thailand aims to bring physical dynamism back to APEC. (Photo: medcom.id)
APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to Be Held in Bangkok on November 18-19

English APEC thailand asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 March 2022 13:58
Bangkok: Thailand, the host of APEC 2022, has announced that the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will take place on 18 and 19 November in Bangkok.
 
"Entering the third year of the pandemic, economic recovery has become a matter of utmost urgency for all member economies," said Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Thani Thongphakdi, who is also the 2022 Chair of APEC Senior Officials, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"We must embrace inclusiveness and sustainability in our growth strategy, balancing between health, economy and the environment," he added. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Thailand aims to bring physical dynamism back to APEC as it is looking to host APEC ministers and leaders physically this year.
 
A series of gatherings from 14 November will precede the Leaders’ Meeting: The Concluding APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting, as well as the APEC Ministerial Meeting, which is attended by trade ministers and foreign affairs ministers.
 
Concurrently, the annual APEC CEO Summit will take place during the week.
 
Next on APEC’s meeting calendar is the Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting which will be held virtually on 16 to 17 March.
 
Preparation is underway for Thailand to host the Second APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and the Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in physical format in Bangkok this coming May.
 

 

 
(WAH)
