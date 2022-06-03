English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The World Bank will continue to support Kosovo. (Photo: medcom.id)
The World Bank will continue to support Kosovo. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Pledges More Support for Greener Growth in Kosovo

English europe kosovo environment
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 June 2022 10:50
Pristina: Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, is visiting Kosovo to better understand the country’s growth opportunities and challenges, and to discuss the government’s long-term development vision, as well as the World Bank’s support going forward.
 
"For Kosovo to have consistently strong growth that is resilient and that creates high quality jobs, Kosovo needs to improve productivity, address infrastructure bottlenecks, create an environment that is more conducive to the private sector and invest in its own people," said Bjerde in a press release on Thursday.
 
During her visit, Bjerde met with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, as well as other Government Ministers, diplomats and development partners. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Bjerde also discussed current and future socio-economic challenges with a group of Kosovo civil society organizations at a round-table in North Mitrovica. 
 
"With ongoing inflationary pressures, the impact of the war in Ukraine on the economies around the world and fiscal buffers depleted with COVID19 response, global experience clearly shows the importance of well-targeted and fiscally sustainable social protection policies to protect the poorest and most vulnerable," noted Bjerde. 
 
The World Bank will continue to support Kosovo in moving on a path toward more sustainable, export-oriented, and inclusive growth to provide its citizens with more opportunities for a better life. 
 
The Bank has started the process of preparing its new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Kosovo for the period 2023-2027, which will lay out the main development objectives to be supported.
 
In May 2022, the active World Bank lending portfolio amounted to $379.55 million, across 11 projects in the areas of energy, agriculture, water, health, competitiveness, finance, information and communications technology (ICT), social assistance, and cadaster reform. 
 
Since 1999, the World Bank has provided and/or managed over $500 million for Kosovo through more than 40 operations, including trust funds. 
 
Kosovo continues to be eligible for concessional credit financing.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

English
covid-19
Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

English
transit oriented development
Ukraine Marks 100 Days since Start of Russia's Invasion

Ukraine Marks 100 Days since Start of Russia's Invasion

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polri: <i>Yellow Notice</i> Pencarian Eril Berlanjut hingga Ditemukan
Nasional

Polri: Yellow Notice Pencarian Eril Berlanjut hingga Ditemukan

BPK Periksa 256 Objek di Lingkungan Pemda
Ekonomi

BPK Periksa 256 Objek di Lingkungan Pemda

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual
Otomotif

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar Yuk!

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye
Internasional

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry
Hiburan

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi
Teknologi

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!