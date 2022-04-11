English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Indonesian Retailers Expect Sales Performance to Remain Strong: BI

English Bank Indonesia eid al-fitr covid-19 PPKM
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 April 2022 13:49
Jakarta: According to the latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), retailers are expecting monthly sales performance to improve in March 2022, as confirmed by 2.0% (mtm) growth in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 204.0 after contracting -4.5% (mtm) one month earlier. 
 
Survey respondents confirmed broad sales gains across most commodity groups, led by clothing, spare parts and accessories, cultural and recreational goods as well as food, beverages and tobacco, stoked by growing public demand as community activity restrictions (PPKM) are relaxed, Covid-19 cases are falling and preparations begin for the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
 
Annually, respondents predict retail sales remain stronger from 12.9% (yoy) in February 2022 to 8.6% (yoy) in March 2022, driven by Motor Vehicle Fuel, as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



"The Retail Sales Survey points to solid retail sales performance for the previous period," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Monday.
 
The RSI remained strong with annual retail sales growing by 12.9% (yoy) reaching a level of 200.0 in February 2022, although lower than the 15.2% (yoy) growth the month earlier. 
 
Respondents confirmed strong retail sales growth for food, beverages and tobacco as well as automotive fuels.
 
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell -4.5% (mtm) from -3.1% (mtm) in the previous period, primarily in the spare parts and accessories, cultural and recreational goods as well as automotive fuels categories. 
 
In terms of prices, retailers predict a build-up of inflationary pressures in May and August 2022. 
 
The 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) is projected to reach 141.3 from 139.1 in line with historical price trends during the Eid al-Fitr national religious holiday (HBKN), while the 6-month PEI is expected to increase reaching 132.4 from 129.8.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakartans Urged to Avoid Some Routes Due to Planned Demonstration

Jakartans Urged to Avoid Some Routes Due to Planned Demonstration

English
jakarta
Indonesian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, G20

Indonesian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, G20

English
G20
Vanuatu Urged to Develop Agriculture, Education Sectors

Vanuatu Urged to Develop Agriculture, Education Sectors

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hore! Tidak Ada Kenaikan Tarif Tol hingga Lebaran
Ekonomi

Hore! Tidak Ada Kenaikan Tarif Tol hingga Lebaran

Ukraina Bersiap untuk Serangan Rusia, Serukan Lebih Banyak Dukungan Senjata
Internasional

Ukraina Bersiap untuk Serangan Rusia, Serukan Lebih Banyak Dukungan Senjata

4 Fakta Menarik Usai Man City Imbang Kontra Liverpool
Olahraga

4 Fakta Menarik Usai Man City Imbang Kontra Liverpool

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T
Otomotif

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T

Demo 11 April, Kapolri: Waspada Penunggang Gelap
Nasional

Demo 11 April, Kapolri: Waspada Penunggang Gelap

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar
Hiburan

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer
Teknologi

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!