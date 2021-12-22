English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia will begin economic transformation through downstream industrialization of raw materials and the use of green energy.
Indonesia will begin economic transformation through downstream industrialization of raw materials and the use of green energy.

Developing Green Industry Key to Indonesia's Economic Transformation Leap

English energy indonesian government president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 16:13
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced that it will begin economic transformation through downstream industrialization of raw materials and the use of green energy, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
 
"The groundbreaking of green industrial area is definitely a leap for Indonesia’s economic transformation so that we can manage our natural resources from upstream to downstream," the President said during a groundbreaking ceremony of green industrial area in East Tanjung Palas, Bulungan regency, North Kalimantan province, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The President went on to say that the green industrial area is expected to bring benefits to the communities, such as provide more job opportunities that can greatly contribute to state revenues.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On that occasion, the Head of State also expressed excitement that the industrial area will use the latest technology.
 
According to him, it will produce sodium ions, lithium ions, semiconductors, and petrochemicals for textiles and other products.
 
The President also ordered the relevant ranks to properly oversee the development of the industrial area so that it is conducive and safe for investors.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

English
women
Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

English
president joko widodo
Nahdlatul Ulama Committed to Supporting COVID-19 Vaccination: Jokowi

Nahdlatul Ulama Committed to Supporting COVID-19 Vaccination: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Diminta Tetapkan Batas Tarif Hotel untuk Karantina
Nasional

Pemerintah Diminta Tetapkan Batas Tarif Hotel untuk Karantina

Mentan Bakal Kembangkan Pertanian di Destinasi Wisata Bali hingga Raja Ampat
Ekonomi

Mentan Bakal Kembangkan Pertanian di Destinasi Wisata Bali hingga Raja Ampat

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat
Internasional

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol
Otomotif

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura
Olahraga

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang
Hiburan

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?
Teknologi

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!