Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced that it will begin economic transformation through downstream industrialization of raw materials and the use of green energy, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
"The groundbreaking of green industrial area is definitely a leap for Indonesia’s economic transformation so that we can manage our natural resources from upstream to downstream," the President said during a groundbreaking ceremony of green industrial area in East Tanjung Palas, Bulungan regency, North Kalimantan province, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President went on to say that the green industrial area is expected to bring benefits to the communities, such as provide more job opportunities that can greatly contribute to state revenues.
On that occasion, the Head of State also expressed excitement that the industrial area will use the latest technology.
According to him, it will produce sodium ions, lithium ions, semiconductors, and petrochemicals for textiles and other products.
The President also ordered the relevant ranks to properly oversee the development of the industrial area so that it is conducive and safe for investors.