English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

BPS Stated Indonesia's August 2022 Import Value Up to 3.77%

Fajar Nugraha, M Ilham Ramadhan • 15 September 2022 15:10
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reports an increase in the value of Indonesia's imports by 3.77 percent from USD21.35 billion in July 2022 to USD22.15 billion in August 2022 (month to month/mtm).
 
The import performance was driven by an increase in the performance of non-oil and gas imports by 9.23 percent (mtm) to USD18.45 billion and a decrease in the performance of oil and gas imports by 16.92 percent (mtm).
 
The increase in the performance of non-oil and gas imports in August 2022 was due to an increase in imports of machinery and mechanical equipment HS84, electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof HS85, and mineral fuel HS27.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Meanwhile, the decline in the performance of oil and gas imports was due to the decline in imports of crude oil and oil yields," said Deputy for Distribution Statistics and Services at BPS Setianto at a press conference, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
 
He added that the highest import value based on the use of goods in August 2022 occurred in imports of raw/auxiliary materials, which amounted to USD16.76 billion, or grew 0.35 percent (mtm).
 
This performance was driven by imports of cereal commodities HS10 which rose by 47.29 percent (mtm), commodities of machinery and electrical equipment and parts thereof HS85 increased by 7.16 percent (mtm), and iron and steel goods HS73 which rose by 43.34 percent (mtm).
 
Then the next largest import value occurred in imports of capital goods, which reached USD3.54 billion, or an increase of 18.14 percent (mtm). Commodities driving the increase in imports of capital goods were machinery and mechanical equipment and its parts HS84 up 17.55 percent (mtm), machinery and electrical equipment, and parts HS85 up 16.33 percent (mtm).
 
Meanwhile, the import value of consumer goods was recorded at USD 1.85 billion, or an increase of 12.27 percent (mtm). The increase was driven by an increase in imports of fruit HS08 by 12.27 percent (mtm), milk, butter and eggs HS04 by 61.50 percent (mtm), and animal meat HS02 by 40.56 percent (mtm).
 
Setianto said that the performance of imports in August also recorded an increase of up to 32.81 percent when compared to August 2021 (year on year / yoy) which was recorded at only USD16.68 billion.
 
Thus, in total, the value of Indonesia's imports in the January-August 2022 period reached USD159.68 billion, up 29.84 percent (yoy) from the previous record of only USD122.98 billion.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Kelapa Sawit. Foto: AFP

BPS: Harga Komoditas Minyak Kelapa Sawit Turun Tajam

BPS: Nilai Impor Agustus 2022 Naik 3,77%

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
President Instructs Ministers, TNI, Polri, and Regents to Use Electric Vehicles

President Instructs Ministers, TNI, Polri, and Regents to Use Electric Vehicles

English
president joko widodo
Electronic Mobile Ticket Soon to be Inaugurated Nationally on 22 September

Electronic Mobile Ticket Soon to be Inaugurated Nationally on 22 September

English
police
Monitor Commodities That Can Contribute to Inflation in Indonesia: Minister

Monitor Commodities That Can Contribute to Inflation in Indonesia: Minister

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jajal MG ZS EV, Jakarta-Surabaya Hanya Modal Rp300 Ribuan
Otomotif

Jajal MG ZS EV, Jakarta-Surabaya Hanya Modal Rp300 Ribuan

Presiden: Sudah 8,17 Juta Orang Terima BLT BBM
Nasional

Presiden: Sudah 8,17 Juta Orang Terima BLT BBM

Topan Muifa Paksa 1,6 Juta Orang di Shanghai Dievakuasi
Internasional

Topan Muifa Paksa 1,6 Juta Orang di Shanghai Dievakuasi

3 Pemain MU yang Nasibnya Bakal Suram di Bawah Erik Ten Hag
Olahraga

3 Pemain MU yang Nasibnya Bakal Suram di Bawah Erik Ten Hag

PGRI Minta Kemendikbudristek Jujur dan Terbuka Soal Tunjangan Profesi Guru
Pendidikan

PGRI Minta Kemendikbudristek Jujur dan Terbuka Soal Tunjangan Profesi Guru

Bangkit dari Pandemi, Sektor Kesehatan di Indonesia Fokus ke Teknologi Inti
Teknologi

Bangkit dari Pandemi, Sektor Kesehatan di Indonesia Fokus ke Teknologi Inti

Nilai Ekspor Agustus 2022 Naik 9,17% Jadi USD27,91 Miliar
Ekonomi

Nilai Ekspor Agustus 2022 Naik 9,17% Jadi USD27,91 Miliar

9 Bulan Menikah, Roro Fitria Gugat Cerai Suami Setelah Melahirkan
Hiburan

9 Bulan Menikah, Roro Fitria Gugat Cerai Suami Setelah Melahirkan

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!