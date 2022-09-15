The import performance was driven by an increase in the performance of non-oil and gas imports by 9.23 percent (mtm) to USD18.45 billion and a decrease in the performance of oil and gas imports by 16.92 percent (mtm).
The increase in the performance of non-oil and gas imports in August 2022 was due to an increase in imports of machinery and mechanical equipment HS84, electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof HS85, and mineral fuel HS27.
"Meanwhile, the decline in the performance of oil and gas imports was due to the decline in imports of crude oil and oil yields," said Deputy for Distribution Statistics and Services at BPS Setianto at a press conference, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
He added that the highest import value based on the use of goods in August 2022 occurred in imports of raw/auxiliary materials, which amounted to USD16.76 billion, or grew 0.35 percent (mtm).
This performance was driven by imports of cereal commodities HS10 which rose by 47.29 percent (mtm), commodities of machinery and electrical equipment and parts thereof HS85 increased by 7.16 percent (mtm), and iron and steel goods HS73 which rose by 43.34 percent (mtm).
Then the next largest import value occurred in imports of capital goods, which reached USD3.54 billion, or an increase of 18.14 percent (mtm). Commodities driving the increase in imports of capital goods were machinery and mechanical equipment and its parts HS84 up 17.55 percent (mtm), machinery and electrical equipment, and parts HS85 up 16.33 percent (mtm).
Meanwhile, the import value of consumer goods was recorded at USD 1.85 billion, or an increase of 12.27 percent (mtm). The increase was driven by an increase in imports of fruit HS08 by 12.27 percent (mtm), milk, butter and eggs HS04 by 61.50 percent (mtm), and animal meat HS02 by 40.56 percent (mtm).
Setianto said that the performance of imports in August also recorded an increase of up to 32.81 percent when compared to August 2021 (year on year / yoy) which was recorded at only USD16.68 billion.
Thus, in total, the value of Indonesia's imports in the January-August 2022 period reached USD159.68 billion, up 29.84 percent (yoy) from the previous record of only USD122.98 billion.