Indonesia, Austria Strengthen Cooperation in Manpower Sector

On Thursday, the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Manpower and Economy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Vocational Training and Work-Based Training. The signing ceremony was held in Jakarta.
"This agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening human resource development," said Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah in a media release on Friday.?
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the Austrian Government," said the Indonesian minister.?
The signing was carried out by the Indonesian minister and her Austrian counterpart Martin Kocher. The signing was carried out after a bilateral meeting between the two ministers which discussed various efforts to increase cooperation in the field of manpower between Indonesia and the European country.
The Austrian government has also agreed to support the development of Vocational Training and Productivity Centers (BBPVP) in four locations, namely BBPVP Medan, BBPVP Serang, BBPVP Makassar and BBPVP Banyuwangi. The project is expected to produce skilled workers.