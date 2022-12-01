English  
From January to October 2022, the number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia was 3.92 million. (Photo: MI)
International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reach 678 Thousand in October 2022: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2022 14:00
Jakarta: In October 2022, the number of international traveler arrivals to Indonesia was 678.53 thousand, dramatically increasing by 364.31 percent compared with October 2021. 
 
At the same time, international tourist arrivals in October 2022 increased by 4.57 percent compared with the previous month.
 
"From January to October 2022, the number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia was 3.92 million, which increased by 215.16 percent over the same period in 2021," the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said in a media release on Thursday.

The room occupancy rate of classified hotels in October 2022 was 52.31 percent, an increase of 6.69 percentage points from October 2021. 
 
Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate in October 2022 increased by 2.29 percentage points compared with September 2022. 
 
On the other hand, the room occupancy rate of non-classified hotels in October 2022 was 24.41 percent, which increased by 2.19 percentage points from October 2021 and slightly increased by 1.02 percentage points from September 2022.
 
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at classified hotels during October 2022 was 1.66 days, which increased by 0.02 points compared with October 2021. 
 
While compared with the previous month, the average length of stay in October 2022 also increased by 0.02 points.
 
(WAH)

