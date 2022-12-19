English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Bank Financing Supply Accelerating: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 December 2022 18:00
Jakarta: New loan disbursements by the banking industry in November 2022 were observed to accelerate, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.
 
It was indicated by a Weighted Net Balance (WNB) of 58.6%, higher than 32,8% in the last period. 
 
The main factors affecting new loan disbursements in the reporting period were customer demand, the monetary and economic outlook, as well as the level of competition between banking institutions. 

Overall, respondents predict faster growth of new loan disbursements in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the corresponding WNB increasing to 89.1% from 84.5% in the third quarter of 2022.
 
"Corporation's financing demand in November 2022 maintained positive growth, as reflected by a WNB of 13.2%," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Monday.
 
"Demand for financing was primarily sourced from internal funds, followed by additional new loan disbursements through domestic banks, committed undisbursed loans and affiliate loans/debt," he added.
 
In terms of households, demand for new financing was also growing in November 2022, with commercial banks remaining the primary source of additional household financing, which increased compared to the previous period, dominated by multipurpose loans. 
 
In addition, households also relied on other sources to meet their financing needs, including cooperatives and leasing.
 
(WAH)

