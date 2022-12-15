English  
The value of Indonesia’s exports in November 2022 reached US$24.12 billion. (Photo: MI)
Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $5.16 Billion in November 2022: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 December 2022 16:21
Jakara: Indonesia’s balance of trade in November 2022 experienced a surplus of US$5.16 billion, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS)
 
The trade surplus was mainly affected by a trade surplus of the non-oil and gas sector which reached US$6.83 billion. 
 
"On the other hand, the oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of US$1.67 billion," the government agency said in a media release on Thursday.

The value of Indonesia’s exports in November 2022 reached US$24.12 billion, decreasing 2.46 percent compared to exports in October 2022 but increasing 5.58 percent compared to November 2021.
 
Cumulatively, Indonesia’s exports from January to November 2022 reached US$268.18 billion, increasing 28.16 percent over the same period in 2021.
 
Imports of Indonesia in November 2022 were worth US$18.96 billion, decreasing by 0,91 percent compared with October 2022, and falling by 1,89 percent compared with November 2021.
 
Peringatan!