Respondents predict moderation in terms of new loan disbursements overall in the third quarter of 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Corporate Financing Demand Growing: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 August 2022 12:00
Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) points to growing demand for new corporate financing in July 2022, as reflected by an increase in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 20.5% from 16.4% in June 2022.  
 
The increase was sourced from internal funds, which remained dominant, followed by committed undisbursed loans.  
 
Meanwhile, financing in the form of domestic bank loans tended to moderate. 

"New loan disbursements by the banking industry in July 2022 maintained a positive growth trend despite moderating on the previous period, as indicated by a WNB of 54.6%, primarily influenced by the monetary and economic outlook as well as customer demand," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Thursday.
 
Respondents predict moderation in terms of new loan disbursements overall in the third quarter of 2022. 

Household Financing

In terms of households, demand for new financing grew in July 2022.  
 
Commercial banks remained the primary source of additional household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.  
 
In addition, households also relied on other sources of finance to meet their financing needs, including cooperatives and leasing.
 
(WAH)
