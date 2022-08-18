Corporate Financing Demand Growing: BI

The increase was sourced from internal funds, which remained dominant, followed by committed undisbursed loans.
Meanwhile, financing in the form of domestic bank loans tended to moderate.
"New loan disbursements by the banking industry in July 2022 maintained a positive growth trend despite moderating on the previous period, as indicated by a WNB of 54.6%, primarily influenced by the monetary and economic outlook as well as customer demand," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Thursday.
Respondents predict moderation in terms of new loan disbursements overall in the third quarter of 2022.
Household FinancingIn terms of households, demand for new financing grew in July 2022.
Commercial banks remained the primary source of additional household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.
In addition, households also relied on other sources of finance to meet their financing needs, including cooperatives and leasing.