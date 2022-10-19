INA-LAC 2022 held in Indonesia

The theme of the 2022 forum was Indonesia-Latin America and the Caribbean: Transforming into a New Era.
The Forum was to provide an opportunity for businesspeople, high-level government officials, and related stakeholders in the trade and investment sectors, to further interact, engage, and explore strategies to initiate concrete economic cooperation and expand business networks.
INA-LAC 2022 consisted of a plenary session, a panel session, business pitching and business matching.
The plenary session was inaugurated with keynote remarks by Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi followed by the remarks from the Secretary General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile representing the views from the Group of Latin American and the Caribbean countries.
"During the plenary session, the Forum witnessed several signings of business agreements between Indonesian and Latin American and Caribbean companies," the Ministry said in a press release on Monday.
On September 18, in line with the main theme, the panel session theme for this year's INA-LAC Business Forum was “Business Models in a Post-pandemic Era: Towards Digitalization of the Economy" and featured prominent Indonesian and Latin American policy makers as well as businesspeople covering issues related to digital economy.
As for the core of the Forum, companies from Indonesia and Latin America and the Caribbean have met in the business pitching and business matching sessions both offline and online. In 2022, the forum successfully attracted more than 500 participants, the majority participated virtually due to the pandemic.
The Forum facilitated more than 100 business meetings resulting in business deals worth a total of USD 16.57 million in mining, agriculture, and properties investment as well as USD 162.48 million expected deals in manufacturing and fertilizer sector.
"Through the two days forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes to foster stronger trust and collaboration between businesses in the two regions through sharing of information, ideas, and experience as well as opening business opportunities," it concluded.