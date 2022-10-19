English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
INA-LAC 2022 (Photo: MoFA)
INA-LAC 2022 (Photo: MoFA)

INA-LAC 2022 held in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 October 2022 13:02
Banten: The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the 4th Indonesia-Latin America and the Caribbean Business Forum 2022 (INA-LAC 2022) in Banten on October 17-18.  
 
The theme of the 2022 forum was Indonesia-Latin America and the Caribbean: Transforming into a New Era.
 
The Forum was to provide an opportunity for businesspeople, high-level government officials, and related stakeholders in the trade and investment sectors, to further interact, engage, and explore strategies to initiate concrete economic cooperation and expand business networks.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


INA-LAC 2022 consisted of a plenary session, a panel session, business pitching and business matching. 
 
The plenary session was inaugurated with keynote remarks by Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi followed by the remarks from the Secretary General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile representing the views from the Group of Latin American and the Caribbean countries. 
 
"During the plenary session, the Forum witnessed several signings of business agreements between Indonesian and Latin American and Caribbean companies," the Ministry said in a press release on Monday.
 
On September 18, in line with the main theme, the panel session theme for this year's INA-LAC Business Forum was “Business Models in a Post-pandemic Era: Towards Digitalization of the Economy" and featured prominent Indonesian and Latin American policy makers as well as businesspeople covering issues related to digital economy.
 
As for the core of the Forum, companies from Indonesia and Latin America and the Caribbean have met in the business pitching and business matching sessions both offline and online. In 2022, the forum successfully attracted more than 500 participants, the majority participated virtually due to the pandemic. 
 
The Forum facilitated more than 100 business meetings resulting in business deals worth a total of USD 16.57 million in mining, agriculture, and properties investment as well as USD 162.48 million expected deals in manufacturing and fertilizer sector.
 
"Through the two days forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes to foster stronger trust and collaboration between businesses in the two regions through sharing of information, ideas, and experience as well as opening business opportunities," it concluded.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Welcomes Australia's Decision to Drop Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel Capital

Indonesia, Ireland Agree to Promote Concrete Cooperation

Indonesia, Vietnam Hold Youth Meeting to Strengthen People-to-People Diplomacy

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Economy Will Remain Bright Next Year: Jokowi

Indonesian Economy Will Remain Bright Next Year: Jokowi

English
indonesian economy
Afghan Economy Faces Critical Challenges: World Bank

Afghan Economy Faces Critical Challenges: World Bank

English
afghanistan
Indonesia, Singapore Committed to Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Indonesia, Singapore Committed to Strengthening Economic Cooperation

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Iran Setuju Kirim Lebih Banyak Rudal dan Drone ke Rusia
Internasional

Iran Setuju Kirim Lebih Banyak Rudal dan Drone ke Rusia

Jokowi: Indonesia Titik Terang di Tengah Kesuraman Ekonomi Dunia
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Indonesia Titik Terang di Tengah Kesuraman Ekonomi Dunia

Autopsi Korban Meninggal Tragedi Kanjuruhan Batal
Nasional

Autopsi Korban Meninggal Tragedi Kanjuruhan Batal

Upacara Hari Santri, Kemenag Terbitkan Surat Edaran Seragam Sarung dan Berpeci
Pendidikan

Upacara Hari Santri, Kemenag Terbitkan Surat Edaran Seragam Sarung dan Berpeci

Weezer Manggung di Bali, Segini Harga Tiketnya
Hiburan

Weezer Manggung di Bali, Segini Harga Tiketnya

PSSI: Gugus Tugas Transformasi Sepak Bola Akan Hasilkan Regulasi Khusus
Olahraga

PSSI: Gugus Tugas Transformasi Sepak Bola Akan Hasilkan Regulasi Khusus

Biar Keren, Begini Cara Ganti Background Layar Laptop Windows 11
Teknologi

Biar Keren, Begini Cara Ganti Background Layar Laptop Windows 11

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving
Otomotif

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!