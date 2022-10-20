Australia Extends Application of Punitive Tariff on Russian Imports

The additional 35 percent tariff on Russian imports, together with the prohibition on energy imports, has had a significant impact on trade.
The Australian Government has also directed Export Finance Australia to reject any requests for loans or other finance that support trade with, or investment in, Russia or Belarus.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
This legal direction will ensure Russia and Belarus do not benefit from any financing provided by Export Finance Australia.
These measures are intended to undermine Russia's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine.
"Australia is working together with the international community to diminish Russia's ability to fund its illegal, immoral war," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said in a media release on Thursday.
According to Wong, Russia's war on Ukraine is an attack on the United Nations (UN) charter and impacts all nations and all peoples.
"We are maintaining the economic costs on Russia and Belarus by extending the application of an additional tariff on imports from these countries for a further 12 months," Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said.