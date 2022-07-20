English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Jokowi, Vietnamese Minister Discuss Economic Cooperation

Antara • 20 July 2022 20:03
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a courtesy call from Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs  Bui Thanh Son  to discuss increasing economic cooperation between the two countries.  
 
“First, in the trade sector. If we are looking at the trend, trade between the two countries continues to increase. The target of meeting the trade fulfillment of US$10 billion has been exceeded, therefore President Jokowi says that it is important for both countries to set new targets for the next few years. We will discuss it later at the meeting of the two foreign ministers," Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi informed from the Merdeka Palace, here on Wednesday.
 
Later, Minister Marsudi and the Vietnamese Foreign Minister discussed setting a new trade target of US$15 billion (approximately Rp224.7 trillion) by 2028.

The meeting between President Widodo and Minister Bui Thanh Son and the Vietnamese delegation took place at the Merdeka Palace, Marsudi said.
 
During the meeting, the two countries also discussed issues related to the investment sector. Indonesia's investment in Vietnam is quite large, and has already reached more than US$600 million, Marsudi noted.
 
President Widodo also sought fair treatment for Indonesian investors in Vietnam, she informed.
 
"By creating conducive conditions for investors, both parties' investment will continue to increase," she said.
 
The third message conveyed by President Widodo was related to negotiations on the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) boundary between the two countries.
 
The President highlighted the importance of the technical team of negotiators accelerating the negotiations process to reach an agreement.
 
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Foreign Minister lauded and congratulated Indonesia for overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsudi informed. He also praised Indonesia's leadership of the G20.
 
"He also conveyed Vietnam's full support for Indonesia's chairmanship of ASEAN next year, in 2023," Marsudi informed.

 
(WAH)
