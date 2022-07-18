English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia Less Likely to Experience Recession: Govt

Antara • 18 July 2022 10:42
Jakarta: Indonesia's risk to experience a recession is relatively small compared to other countries, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated.after accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to receive International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Sunday.
 
"Indonesia sees that its domestic situation is relatively good. Some countries have entered recession, but Indonesia has a very small potential for recession compared to other countries, which is only three percent," he said.
 
At the meeting with Georgieva, President Jokowi conveyed that Indonesia's economy is in good condition, illustrated by domestic inflation at 4.2 percent, economic growth at 5.01 percent, and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 42 percent, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Some countries' (debt-to-GDP ratio) is 100 percent,"  Hartarto said.
 
In addition, President Jokowi also explained in the meeting, that the budget deficit is still under control; at around four percent, the trade balance has been surplus for 26 months, and Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves are at US$135 billion, he said.
 
Furthermore, the President expressed hope that the IMF can always support Indonesia's leadership during its G20 Presidency in 2022.
 
"And, Indonesia hopes that emerging countries and IMF's will remain positive about Indonesia, as we are concerned about the rising inflation in several countries, (where) interest rates will enter a new regime (scheme), which is an increase in the global interest rate that will affect the investment that Indonesia urgently needs," Hartarto elaborated.
 
On the other side, IMF expected that Indonesia's leadership in the G20 Presidency can encourage the leaders of the world's largest economies, to support the actions of global institutions that have the ability to help countries facing crises, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati told at the same meeting.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease Declared in Ghana

Outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease Declared in Ghana

English
health
Financing Supply, Demand Continue to Grow in Indonesia: BI

Financing Supply, Demand Continue to Grow in Indonesia: BI

English
finance
Poverty Declines Faster in Villages than Cities: BPS Head

Poverty Declines Faster in Villages than Cities: BPS Head

English
poverty
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Biar Tidak Penasaran, Setneg Pamer Mobil-Mobil Operasional di G20
Otomotif

Biar Tidak Penasaran, Setneg Pamer Mobil-Mobil Operasional di G20

Presiden Jokowi Teken Aturan Penghapusan Kekerasan Terhadap Anak
Nasional

Presiden Jokowi Teken Aturan Penghapusan Kekerasan Terhadap Anak

Bersama Tuntaskan PR Infrastruktur Digital
Ekonomi

Bersama Tuntaskan PR Infrastruktur Digital

Plt Presiden Sri Lanka Kembali Terapkan Status Darurat Nasional
Internasional

Plt Presiden Sri Lanka Kembali Terapkan Status Darurat Nasional

Menengok 10 Pemain Terbaik dalam Sejarah Liverpool
Olahraga

Menengok 10 Pemain Terbaik dalam Sejarah Liverpool

Jalani Operasi Bariatrik, Melly Goeslaw Banjir Kiriman Doa
Hiburan

Jalani Operasi Bariatrik, Melly Goeslaw Banjir Kiriman Doa

Simak Pengumuman SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Hari Ini Pukul 16.00 WIB
Pendidikan

Simak Pengumuman SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Hari Ini Pukul 16.00 WIB

Heboh Kominfo Ancam Blokir WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Ini Awal Ceritanya
Teknologi

Heboh Kominfo Ancam Blokir WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Ini Awal Ceritanya

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!