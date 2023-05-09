At the ASEAN Summit, Indonesian MSMEs are Ready to Spread Their Wings

At this prestigious forum, Pertamina presented eight SME superior products in the craft sector and eight SME superior products in the food sector originating from BUMN Houses (RB) East Lombok and RB Klungkung, Bali, as well as exposure to Pertamina's CSR activities.
VP Corporate Communication of PT Pertamina (Persero), Fadjar Djoko Santoso said, through SME's HUB ASEAN Summit 2023, SMEs get new enthusiasm and self-confidence and are optimistic that the opportunities to penetrate the world market are increasingly wide open.
SME's HUB Summit is the right moment for SME players to show off and introduce their products to the world market so as to increase their competitiveness in the global market.
"This grand event is a momentum that should be taken advantage of by the whole community, bearing in mind that the activities held in this Super Priority Tourism Area can have a positive impact on Pertamina-assisted SMEs," he said in a written statement, Monday, March 8, 2023.
He also explained that Pertamina as a national energy company plays an important role in developing the Indonesian economy through programs that encourage the growth of MSMEs.
In addition, through the SME's HUB ASEAN Summit, it is hoped that SME players will have the opportunity to meet and discuss directly with delegates from ASEAN countries in expanding their business networks.
"This is also in line with SDG's 8, where companies continue to encourage inclusive and sustainable economic growth, intensely provide assistance and support their fostered MSMEs to expand their market share by proving the quality of MSME products to the international market," said Fadjar.
In the SME's HUB ASEAN Summit activities, Pertamina-assisted SMEs introduced various excellent products such as pearl handicrafts, woven bamboo, woven fabrics, jute-based handicrafts, painting fans and various Lombok special food products.
Asian PearlD'ethnic Istana Mutiara Lombok comes with its superior products which are prepared for the 2023 ASEAN Summit event while still showing its identity as a craft with ethnic nuances. Janual Aidi as the owner of D'ethnic Istana Mutiara Lombok has prepared his products in advance for this event.
"There are quite a large number of pearl enthusiasts in Southeast Asia, around 70 percent of our buyers are from Southeast Asia, such as Brunei Darussalam, Singapore and Malaysia, this is an event that we cannot afford to waste," said Janual.
Meanwhile, EthneeQ and Uwais Craft, are trading businesses in the fashion industry that produce bags made from natural materials using burlap as the main material and use Indonesian fabrics as a combination to highlight Indonesian culture.
Indonesian fashion and culinary specialties will spoil the ASEAN delegation
They continue to develop their business by cooperating with related parties to produce quality products that are environmentally friendly. Interestingly, Uwais Craft and EthneeQ utilise fabric scraps which are combined in their products, in order to reduce textile waste.
No less stunning, UMKM Sinar Pande offers a variety of crafts ranging from Kamasan wayang paintings, fan paintings to souvenirs. The presence of various handicrafts which are rich in local wisdom is increasingly enlivening the richness of Indonesian culture.
Meanwhile, the food sector presents superior products made from processed seaweed, cashew nuts, chili sauce, banana chips, black garlic, single onion combined with honey, and brownie chips. All processed without the use of preservatives or other chemical products.
"It is hoped that these MSME products can be brought as souvenirs to their respective countries so that apart from becoming more well-known, of course it is a very effective promotional event," said Fadjar. (Kevin Schreiber)