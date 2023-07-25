Pertamina Officialy Releases Their New Product, Pertamax Green 95

Pertamax Green 95 is an environmentally friendly BBK that uses renewable raw materials, namely Bioethanol as much as 5 percent. Pertamina through the synergy of SOEs in collaboration with PT Energi Agro Nusantara which is a subsidiary of PT Perkebunan Nusantara X (Persero) to provide raw material for Bioethanol from sugarcane molasses which is processed into fuel grade ethanol.
Pertamina's President Director Nicke Widyawati said that this new product was Pertamina's real step in supporting the achievement of the 2060 Net Zero Emissions (NZE) target.
"This product is a green BBK product that is environmentally friendly because it uses bioethanol from sugarcane molasses. This is the implementation of one of the national pillars of Pertamina's energy transition in supporting the energy transition by using a mixture of bio-fuels," said Nicke, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Nicke further explained that the development of the Pertamax Green 95 product had also succeeded in involving up to 9,000 sugarcane farmers. At the initial stage, the marketing of this product was carried out at 10 gas stations in Surabaya and 5 gas stations in Jakarta.
"Hopefully, the presence of Pertamina's new product, Pertamax Green 95, can provide a multiplier effect for the Indonesian economy, as well as an opportunity for broad global market penetration for BUMN companies and products," said Nicke.
Pertamina's VP Corporate Communication Fadjar Djoko Santoso expressed his hope that this new product would be accepted by the public so that together they could support government programs in achieving the NZE 2060 target.
"We invite the public to take an active role in supporting the energy transition and targeting the Indonesian NZE government by participating in using environmentally friendly BBK, one of which is by using Pertamax Green 95," explained Fadjar.
While The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has issued Decree of the Director General of Oil and Gas Number 252.K/HK.02/DJM/2023 concerning Standards and Quality (Specifications) of RON 95 Gasoline Fuel with a 5% Bioethanol Mix (E5) Marketed Domestically.
The Head of the Bureau of Communication, Public Information Services, and Cooperation of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Agung Pribadi, emphasized that the Decree of the Director General of Oil and Gas stipulates and enforces standard and quality provisions (specifications) for gasoline with an octane number (RON) of 95 (E0) and 5 percent biofuel type bioethanol (E100).
"This Kepdirjen stipulates and enforces standard and quality provisions for gasoline with RON 95 and a mixture of 5 percent Bioethanol. The specifications are set according to what is listed in the annex to the Kepdirjen. One of them is the minimum octane number (RON) 95," Agung said as quoted from the ESDM Ministry's website.
According to the Decree of the Director General, the standard and quality (specification) of pure gasoline (E0) type fuel with an octane number (RON) of 95 refers to Attachment II to the Decree of the Director General of Oil and Gas Number 110.K/MG.01/DJM/2022 concerning Standards and Quality (Specifications) of RON 91 and RON 95 Gasoline Fuels that are Marketed Domestically.
While the standards and quality (Specifications) of Bioethanol-type Biofuels (E100) refer to the Decree of the Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Number 95.K/EK.05/DJE/2023 concerning Standards and Quality (Specifications) of Bio-ethanol-Type Biofuels as Other Fuels Marketed Domestically.
In line with the Director General's Decree, PT Pertamina (Persero) officially launched the new RON 95 Fuel Oil (BBM) product with a mixture of Bioethanol derived from cassava sugarcane molasses.
Previously, the Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) Dadan Kusdiana also stated that the trial of the new fuel product would begin in July this year. Dadan also said that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources had been conducting studies since 2008, to ensure that mixing between BBM and Bioethanol could work.
"We have had it running for a long time, since 2008 there have been trial studies, and it was running but the economy didn't get in, then it stopped. Now because the president asked for it to run, the Perpres has been signed, so hopefully in early July we can carry out (commercialization) for a limited area," said Dadan.