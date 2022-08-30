English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The operation encourages private sector investment in greening Nepal’s economy. (Photo: medcom.id)
The operation encourages private sector investment in greening Nepal’s economy. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Signs $100 Million Agreement to Support Nepal's Green, Resilient Development

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 August 2022 13:46
Kathmandu: The Government of Nepal and the World Bank on Monday signed a concessional financing agreement for $100 million for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development (GRID). 
 
The proposed budgetary support aims to support improvements in the enabling environment in Nepal toward a green, climate-resilient, and inclusive development. 
 
This is the first in a programmatic series of three concessional loan on GRID.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Nepal, World Bank and development partners signed the critical Kathmandu Declaration pivoting our programs in Nepal to support the country’s goals of a greener, more inclusive, and more resilient development," said Lada Strelkova, World Bank Acting Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, in a press release on Monday.
 
"This operation is a key part of this commitment. Through this operation, we are supporting the Government’s key policy actions across sectors including water, land use, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable forest management, urban, waste, and pollution," Strelkoba added.
 
This first operation supports policy actions for strategic GRID transitions such as the sustainable and productive use of natural capital; resilience of urban and rural infrastructure, human capital, and livelihoods to climate and environmental risks; and more efficient and cleaner production, consumption, and mobility. 
 
It also supports policy actions of Government of Nepal for strategic GRID transitions that help build and maintain prosperity for all.
 
The operation encourages private sector investment in greening Nepal’s economy and creating jobs and livelihoods related to areas such as community forestry, agriculture, clean air, and solid waste management. 
 
It also supports reforms for strengthening inclusion in development decision-making and access to assets and services.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

English
indonesian government
UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

English
south korea
Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Undian Piala AFF: Indonesia Satu Grup dengan Thailand
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Piala AFF: Indonesia Satu Grup dengan Thailand

Nilai Dampak Kerusakan Banjir Pakistan Diestimasi Rp148 Triliun
Internasional

Nilai Dampak Kerusakan Banjir Pakistan Diestimasi Rp148 Triliun

Asyik! Biaya Transfer Antarbank Bisa Lebih Murah dari Rp2.500
Ekonomi

Asyik! Biaya Transfer Antarbank Bisa Lebih Murah dari Rp2.500

Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim Positif Covid-19

Wapres: Kesiapan Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah G20 Hampir 100%
Nasional

Wapres: Kesiapan Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah G20 Hampir 100%

Daihatsu GranMax Kini Adopsi Mesin Xenia dan Rocky
Otomotif

Daihatsu GranMax Kini Adopsi Mesin Xenia dan Rocky

Deolipa Polisikan Feni Rose Terkait Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik
Hiburan

Deolipa Polisikan Feni Rose Terkait Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis
Teknologi

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!